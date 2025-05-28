Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Nara Rohith Reveals He Was Initially Offered Fahadh Faasil’s Role In Pushpa: “They Spoke To Me First”

Nara Rohith Reveals He Was Initially Offered Fahadh Faasil’s Role In Pushpa: “They Spoke To Me First”

Nara Rohith says he was first offered Fahadh Faasil's role in Pushpa before the film’s scope changed. He praises Fahadh’s performance as “terrific.”

Nara Rohith Reveals He Was Initially Offered Fahadh Faasil’s Role In Pushpa: “They Spoke To Me First”


The Pushpa franchise, directed by Sukumar, has earned cult status with audiences for its gritty storytelling, unforgettable characters, and star power. While Allu Arjun’s performance as the red sandalwood smuggler Pushpa Raj has made cinematic history, Fahadh Faasil’s portrayal of his nemesis, Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, also left a lasting impact. But in a surprising revelation, actor Nara Rohith has claimed that he was initially approached to play Fahadh’s role in the film.

In an interview with M9 News, Rohith shared that both producer Ravi Shankar and director Sukumar had spoken to him during the early conceptualization of Pushpa. “I posted some pictures with a moustache during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ravi garu spoke to me first, as did Sukumar garu. Then the span of the film changed, and they wanted Fahadh. But initially, they did speak to me,” Rohith said.

“Fahadh Was Terrific”: Nara Rohith on Missing the Role

Rohith admitted that although he was interested in the role at the time, he has no regrets. He humbly praised Fahadh’s performance, stating, “I don’t know if I could’ve played the character like he did. Maybe, if I were on that set, I could’ve vibed and done it. But after seeing Fahadh, I was like, okay. That was terrific, actually.”

In Pushpa 2: The Rule (2025), Bhanwar Singh Shekawat is portrayed as a casteist, power-hungry police officer determined to crush Pushpa’s smuggling empire. The role is intense, layered, and laced with psychological warfare — a perfect match for Fahadh’s signature acting style.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Interestingly, despite the appreciation from fans and critics, Fahadh himself appeared lukewarm about the role. In a 2024 interview with Film Companion, the actor said, “I don’t think Pushpa did anything for me. I told Sukumar Sir that. I don’t have to hide it. I have to be honest.”

Rohith’s Return to Acting

Nara Rohith took a step back from the industry after the 2018 film Veera Bhoga Vasantha Rayalu, which failed at the box office. However, 2024 marked his comeback with Prathinidhi 2, where he also found a personal connection — he got engaged to his co-star, Siree Lella.

Looking ahead, Rohith is set to appear in two upcoming films — Sundarakanda and Bhairavam — as he slowly re-establishes his presence in Telugu cinema.

ALSO READ: HBO Reveals New Harry Potter Cast After 30,000 Auditions: Meet Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, And Alastair Stout

Filed under

Nara Rohith

newsx

RBSE 10th Result 2025 To Be Declared Today At 4 PM: Where And How To...
newsx

How Much Did Rajinikanth Earn For ‘Coolie’? The Staggering Budget Might Surprise You
newsx

LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Labels Rishabh Pant’s Century ‘Pantastic’, Internet Loves It
newsx

Nara Rohith Reveals He Was Initially Offered Fahadh Faasil’s Role In Pushpa: “They Spoke To...
Power Prices Hit Zero In

Power Prices Hit Zero In India Due To Solar Surge And Weak Weekend Demand
As temperatures soar, sta

Cool Down Naturally: Best Summer Smoothies & Drinks For Skin Hydration And UV Protection
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

RBSE 10th Result 2025 To Be Declared Today At 4 PM: Where And How To Check Your Score Online

RBSE 10th Result 2025 To Be Declared Today At 4 PM: Where And How To...

How Much Did Rajinikanth Earn For ‘Coolie’? The Staggering Budget Might Surprise You

How Much Did Rajinikanth Earn For ‘Coolie’? The Staggering Budget Might Surprise You

LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Labels Rishabh Pant’s Century ‘Pantastic’, Internet Loves It

LSG Owner Sanjiv Goenka Labels Rishabh Pant’s Century ‘Pantastic’, Internet Loves It

Power Prices Hit Zero In India Due To Solar Surge And Weak Weekend Demand

Power Prices Hit Zero In India Due To Solar Surge And Weak Weekend Demand

Cool Down Naturally: Best Summer Smoothies & Drinks For Skin Hydration And UV Protection

Cool Down Naturally: Best Summer Smoothies & Drinks For Skin Hydration And UV Protection

Entertainment

How Much Did Rajinikanth Earn For ‘Coolie’? The Staggering Budget Might Surprise You

How Much Did Rajinikanth Earn For ‘Coolie’? The Staggering Budget Might Surprise You

Watch | Diljit Dosanjh Sips London’s ₹30,000 Coffee, Says It’s Bland but Funny

Watch | Diljit Dosanjh Sips London’s ₹30,000 Coffee, Says It’s Bland but Funny

‘Like fireworks in the sky, Sapphire!’: Ed Sheeran Rides an Auto in Telangana and Sings in Punjabi in New Song Teaser

‘Like fireworks in the sky, Sapphire!’: Ed Sheeran Rides an Auto in Telangana and Sings

Whenever I Face Complicated Situations: Deepika Padukone Speaks Up A Day After Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Dirty PR’ Tweet

Whenever I Face Complicated Situations: Deepika Padukone Speaks Up A Day After Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s

Woh Baat Pe Ceasefire Ho Chuka Hai, Rahul Vaidya Playfully Addresses Controversy Of Virat Kohli Blocking Him On Instagram

Woh Baat Pe Ceasefire Ho Chuka Hai, Rahul Vaidya Playfully Addresses Controversy Of Virat Kohli

Lifestyle

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You