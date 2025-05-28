Nara Rohith Reveals He Was Initially Offered Fahadh Faasil’s Role In Pushpa: “They Spoke To Me First”

Nara Rohith says he was first offered Fahadh Faasil's role in Pushpa before the film’s scope changed. He praises Fahadh’s performance as “terrific.”

The Pushpa franchise, directed by Sukumar, has earned cult status with audiences for its gritty storytelling, unforgettable characters, and star power. While Allu Arjun’s performance as the red sandalwood smuggler Pushpa Raj has made cinematic history, Fahadh Faasil’s portrayal of his nemesis, Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, also left a lasting impact. But in a surprising revelation, actor Nara Rohith has claimed that he was initially approached to play Fahadh’s role in the film.

In an interview with M9 News, Rohith shared that both producer Ravi Shankar and director Sukumar had spoken to him during the early conceptualization of Pushpa. “I posted some pictures with a moustache during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ravi garu spoke to me first, as did Sukumar garu. Then the span of the film changed, and they wanted Fahadh. But initially, they did speak to me,” Rohith said.

“Fahadh Was Terrific”: Nara Rohith on Missing the Role

Rohith admitted that although he was interested in the role at the time, he has no regrets. He humbly praised Fahadh’s performance, stating, “I don’t know if I could’ve played the character like he did. Maybe, if I were on that set, I could’ve vibed and done it. But after seeing Fahadh, I was like, okay. That was terrific, actually.”

In Pushpa 2: The Rule (2025), Bhanwar Singh Shekawat is portrayed as a casteist, power-hungry police officer determined to crush Pushpa’s smuggling empire. The role is intense, layered, and laced with psychological warfare — a perfect match for Fahadh’s signature acting style.

Interestingly, despite the appreciation from fans and critics, Fahadh himself appeared lukewarm about the role. In a 2024 interview with Film Companion, the actor said, “I don’t think Pushpa did anything for me. I told Sukumar Sir that. I don’t have to hide it. I have to be honest.”

Rohith’s Return to Acting

Nara Rohith took a step back from the industry after the 2018 film Veera Bhoga Vasantha Rayalu, which failed at the box office. However, 2024 marked his comeback with Prathinidhi 2, where he also found a personal connection — he got engaged to his co-star, Siree Lella.

Looking ahead, Rohith is set to appear in two upcoming films — Sundarakanda and Bhairavam — as he slowly re-establishes his presence in Telugu cinema.

