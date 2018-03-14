Bollywood actor Narendra Jha famed for his roles in films like Haider and Raees passed away at the age of 55 at his farmhouse. The news of his demise has sent shockwaves across the Bollywood fraternity. Narendra Jha died due to a massive heart attack.

Bollywood hasn’t overcome the shock of losing legendary actress Sridevi yet and another news of an actor’s demise has struck the industry. It has come to light that actor Narendra Jha, who was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s 2017 film Raees, has passed away after suffering a massive cardiac arrest on March 14, 2018, in Wada. The actor was 55 years old and according to reports, it was his third heart attack. Hailing from the small town of Madhubani in Bihar, Jha made his presence felt in the industry with his remarkable portrayal of roles in a number of super hits.

The news of his sudden demise was confirmed by Narendra Jha’s driver, Lakshman Singh, who revealed that the actor complained of chest pain when he was at his farmhouse in Nanegaon, Maharashtra on Wednesday. Singh stated that Jha never had any particular health issue and was healthy the night before his death. “He had no health issues and last night (Tuesday) he was fine. He ate properly and spoke to us… Things were fine. Around 4 am today, he felt a chest pain so we took him to a nearby hospital, but everything was over by then,” the actor’s driver told a leading daily.

ALSO READ: Happy birthday Aamir Khan: Twitter pours in wishes for the versatile actor

On the work front, Narendra Jha was part of several movies including superhits like Raees and Kaabil. His versatility as an actor earned him films even at the age of 55 and he never failed to impress in any of his characters. Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees, which won the hearts of audiences was Narendra Jha’s last appearance on the big screen. However, he was a part of a number of big projects that were underway. The actor had important roles in upcoming films like Race 3 and Saaho starring Salman Khan and Prabhas respectively. The actor had shot most of his parts for both the films, which means the two movies will go down as his last work in the Indian film industry.

His roles in both the films have not been thrown light upon by the makers but they are expected to be imperative and impactful. Narendra Jha had also made a mark with his performances on Television and has starred in several reputed daily soaps. Reports suggest that Narendra’s family has decided to perform his last rites in Wada, Maharastra.

ALSO READ: Veteran actor Narendra Jha passes away at 55

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App