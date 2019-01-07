Actor Vivek Oberoi’s first look as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was shared by the makers of the biopic Narendra Modi today. PM Modi’s biopic is helmed by Omang Kumar and bankrolled by Sandip S Singh and Suresh Oberoi. The first look of the film and Vivek Oberoi as PM was launched at an event in Mumbai today in presence of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. According to the reports, the poster was launched in 23 languages and the film will is expected to be released before the Lok Sabha elections 2019. The movie is titled as “PM Narendra Modi”.
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis posted the pictures of the launch event on Twitter and said that the film is set to create history.” He also called PM Modi as a world leader. After the launch of the poster, netizens shared their response on the micro-blogging site Twitter.
Here’s how people reacted to Vivek Oberoi’s first look as Prime Minister Narendra Modi:
