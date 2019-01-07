Actor Vivek Oberoi's first look as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was shared by the makers of the biopic Narendra Modi today. PM Modi's biopic is helmed by Omang Kumar and bankrolled by Sandip S Singh and Suresh Oberoi. Here's how twitterati reacted to the first look of Vivek Oberoi as Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Actor Vivek Oberoi’s first look as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was shared by the makers of the biopic Narendra Modi today. PM Modi’s biopic is helmed by Omang Kumar and bankrolled by Sandip S Singh and Suresh Oberoi. The first look of the film and Vivek Oberoi as PM was launched at an event in Mumbai today in presence of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. According to the reports, the poster was launched in 23 languages and the film will is expected to be released before the Lok Sabha elections 2019. The movie is titled as “PM Narendra Modi”.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis posted the pictures of the launch event on Twitter and said that the film is set to create history.” He also called PM Modi as a world leader. After the launch of the poster, netizens shared their response on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

Launched the official poster of film #PMNarendraModi in 23 languages with @sureshoberoi ji, @vivekoberoi , @OmungKumar , Sandeep Singh in Mumbai.

This film is based on Hon @narendramodi ji’s life as the Prime Minister of India. pic.twitter.com/1A2YS5Ze68 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 7, 2019

Here’s how people reacted to Vivek Oberoi’s first look as Prime Minister Narendra Modi:

Fantastic! Looking forward to watch this one. Uncanny resemblance with PM Modi. Vivek Oberoi – in & as – Chowkidar! pic.twitter.com/00xwtRILdX — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) January 7, 2019

Vivek Oberoi to star in Narendra Modi biopic, titled #PMNarendraModi… The first look poster was launched in 23 languages.

Most awaited film of 2019. 🚩🚩😍 pic.twitter.com/m3SAsKkI5N — ज्ञानेन्द्र गिरि (@iGyanendraGiri) January 7, 2019

If Vivek Oberoi is playing the role of Modi ji then Salman should play the role of Advani ji 😂😂 — Desi Mojito (@desimojito) January 7, 2019

Vivek Anand Oberoi [Vivek Oberoi] to star in Narendra Modi biopic, titled #PMNarendraModi… The first look poster was launched in 23 languages by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis… Directed by Omung Kumar… Produced by Suresh Oberoi and Sandip Ssingh. pic.twitter.com/7Y6rDEHMw1 — JSK.GOPI📱 (@JSKGopi) January 7, 2019

Vivek Oberoi to play Modi in biopic.

Can he match up to Modi’s acting skills is the question. — Sangita Nambiar (@Sanginamby) January 6, 2019

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More