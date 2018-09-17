Happy Birthday PM Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday turned 68 and the microblogging site Twitter is flooded with Happy Birthday wishes. Bollywood celebs also took Twitter to share their heartwarming wishes. Actor Anupam Kher, Madhur Bhandarkar, Ashoke Pandit, Manushi Chhillar and many other big stars extended their greeting to the Prime Minister.

Happy Birthday PM Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Damordas Modi has turned 68 on Monday. On this special day, Bollywood celebrities extended their wishes on the social media and wished Prime Minister Modi a very happy birthday. From actor Anupam Kher, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, Ashoke Pandit to Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar b-town celebs took to the micro-blogging site to wish PM Modi.

Wishing PM Modi on his birthday, actor Anupam Kher said that PM Narendra Modi should continue to lead our country for years with his hard work, honesty and great vision. He also wished that all his critics should continue to give him sleepless nights. “May God fulfil all your dreams for our Motherland.”

Filmmaker and social activist Ashoke Pandit wished PM Narendra Modi saying “PM Narendra Modi is enabling the nation with a greater vision and nourishing it with a spirit of hope and achievement. A leader like him comes once in a lifetime and leaves a lasting mark for centuries to come. Happy Birthday PM Narendra Modi.”

Ace film director and producer Madhur Bhandarkar wished Prime Minister Modi saying may Lord Ganesha bless you with great health and stronger determination to serve the nation and continue to take it to greater heights of success.

Here’s how Bollywood wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 68th Birthday:

Happy birthday PM @narendramodi ji. May God fulfil all your dreams, for our motherland, India. May you continue to lead our country for years with your hard work, honesty & great vision. May your critics continue to have sleepless nights. Wishing you a long & healthy life.🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/jQKg5PdUZg — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 16, 2018

@narendramodi ji is enabling the nation with a greater vision and nourishing it with a spirit of hope and achievement. A leader like him comes once in a lifetime and leaves a lasting mark for centuries to come. 🙏#HappyBdayPMModi — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) September 16, 2018

Wishing our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi a very happy birthday! #HappyBdayPMModi

During my homecoming after winning Miss World, I don’t remember being quiet for even a single minute. His patience is admirable as he listened to my stories from college and Miss World. pic.twitter.com/voPtByWBpA — Manushi Chhillar (@ManushiChhillar) September 16, 2018

Wishing a very Happy Birthday to Hon. PM @narendramodi Ji. May Lord Ganesha bless u with great health and stronger determination to serve the nation and continue to take it to greater heights of success.🇮🇳🙏 pic.twitter.com/8RWWEjDEUI — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) September 17, 2018

Prime Minister Modi will be celebrating his birthday in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi with schoolchildren. He will also offer prayers at the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple on this special day.

