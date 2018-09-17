Happy Birthday PM Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Damordas Modi has turned 68 on Monday. On this special day, Bollywood celebrities extended their wishes on the social media and wished Prime Minister Modi a very happy birthday. From actor Anupam Kher, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, Ashoke Pandit to Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar b-town celebs took to the micro-blogging site to wish PM Modi.
Wishing PM Modi on his birthday, actor Anupam Kher said that PM Narendra Modi should continue to lead our country for years with his hard work, honesty and great vision. He also wished that all his critics should continue to give him sleepless nights. “May God fulfil all your dreams for our Motherland.”
Filmmaker and social activist Ashoke Pandit wished PM Narendra Modi saying “PM Narendra Modi is enabling the nation with a greater vision and nourishing it with a spirit of hope and achievement. A leader like him comes once in a lifetime and leaves a lasting mark for centuries to come. Happy Birthday PM Narendra Modi.”
Ace film director and producer Madhur Bhandarkar wished Prime Minister Modi saying may Lord Ganesha bless you with great health and stronger determination to serve the nation and continue to take it to greater heights of success.
Here’s how Bollywood wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 68th Birthday:
Prime Minister Modi will be celebrating his birthday in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi with schoolchildren. He will also offer prayers at the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple on this special day.
