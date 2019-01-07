Narendra Modi's biopic first look: Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter on January 7 to share the first look of the much-awaited poster of Vivek Oberoi's film based on PM Narendra Modi's biopic. In the post, he mentioned that the film is all set to release in in 23 languages. Only a few days back, Vivek Oberoi announced the project and took the nation by storm.

Narendra Modi’s biopic first look: Vivek Anand Oberoi’s upcoming film based on Narendra Modi’s biopic’s first look of the poster is out. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh released the poster on January 7 on his Twitter handle. In the post, he wrote that Vivek Anand Oberoi to star in Narendra Modi biopic, titled PM Narendra Modi. The first look poster has been launched in 23 languages by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. The movie is helmed by Omung Kumar and produced by Suresh Oberoi and Sandip Ssingh.

In the poster, he can be seen wearing in an all-buttoned mustard colour kurta-pyjama. With gray hair and white beard, the actor is simply unrecognisable in the poster and looks strikingly similar to the Prime Minister of India. Seems like the prosthetic makeup team have put a lot of efforts in transforming Vivek Oberoi’s appearance.

On the professional front, Vivek Oberoi was last seen in Kannada movie Commando and Tamil film Vivegam. He will be next seen in the Malayalam movie Lucifer and Telugu movie Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

As per reports, Saathiya actor will be using his full name- Vivek Anand Oberoi in the credits for the movie. As per sources, this movie is to be shot extensively across different parts of the country- from Modi’s hometown in Gujarat to Delhi, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

