Nargis 90th birth anniversary: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who was quite close to his parents has hardly missed an opportunity to give them respect. Be it his interviews or social media post, the actor has always given credit for his success to his parents. Even his social media handle has become a perfect album of throwback photos from yesteryears. Today, on the birth anniversary of his mother Nargis, it was also no different. He shared an Instagram monochromatic photo along with a caption. The photograph is simply a heartwarming one where his mother Nargisji can be seen holding young Sanjay Baba who is piggyback on either of his siblings Namrata or Priya.

In the caption, he wrote memories never fade! and wished his mother Happy Birthday. The photo is simply a lovable one where two munchkins of Nargisji are smiling wholeheartedly. While Nargisji who is considered as an epitome of beauty and grace looks beautiful as she smiles. Till now, this photograph has received 126,752 likes. Sanjay Dutt misses his parents a lot and he doesn’t need occasions to share his treasure of memories. A few days back he took to Instagram to share a throwback photograph where the whole family can be seen happily posing for the cameras.

His Instagram is filled with old memories which is a perfect way to revisit the memory lane of Dutt’ family. He is quite active on social media and has shared countless photos and videos which are worth looking.

Here are some of the unmissable pictures from social media.

On the professional front, Sbnajay Dutt came back with a bang in director Omung Kumar’s Bhoomi. The movie was widely appreciated by everyone. It collected Rs 14.75 crores at the box-office. The movie stars Sanjay Dutt, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sharad Kelkar in the lead roles.

