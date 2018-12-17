Nargis Fakhri hot photos: Bollywood actor Nargis Fakhri has recently created a buzz on Instagram by her latest photo. In the picture, the hottie is looking alluring dressed in a casual lining shirt. The Internet sensation has about 6.3 million followers on Instagram which proves the diva to be her fans favourite.

Nargis Fakhri hot photos: Housefull 3 actor Nargis Fakhri is known as the hottest actors of the film industry. The diva excels in gaining attention on social media by her sexy photos and videos. Recently, the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest photos, In the pictures, the actor is looking vibrant dressed in a stylish lining shirt. With long earrings and hearty sunglasses, the actor is killing the Internet by her hot looks. Meanwhile, her ear to ear smile is like an icing on the cake in the photo. In just a few hours of the upload, the photo garnered massive likes and comments which proves that the heartthrob is her fans favourite.

The hottie did her first blockbuster romantic drama in the movie–Rockstar opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the year 2011. She also received a lot of praise for depicting the role of a war correspondent in the movie–Madras Cafe which was a commercial success. Further, the actor did a series of hit films like– Main Tera Hero, Spy, Housefull 3, Kick, Azhar, Banjo and many more. The Internet sensation has about 6.3 million followers on the photo-sharing platform–Instagram and never misses a chance of entertaining her fans with her latest photos.

