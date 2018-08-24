Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri is raising the heat with her all blue look in the latest picture on Instagram. Putting out a stunningly cool attire with her sexy fashion sense, she has turned the level up for all of us!

We still remember the great amount of attention this gorgeous lady assembled with her debut movie Rockstar. While Ranbir Kapoor bagged all the awards for acting, Nargis Fakhri became the fashion and beauty statement for all the fans. Since the start of her journey in Bollywood, Nargis has been very selective with her movies. However, she has always been the talk of the town for her mesmerizing looks on social media.

This latest picture of her has created a buzz all over the internet. She has been styled by the wardrobe artist Ambika and photographed by the famous filmmaker Matt Alonzo in this picture. No doubt she is looking too hot in the tight denim shorts and the fans are drooling over it!

Every time Nargis posts a picture it becomes the hottest thing on internet blowing the like button and the comment section. On a relatable note, the actress is gearing again to lift up her career. She will be soon be seen in a movie with Rajkummar Rao.

