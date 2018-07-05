Rockstar actress Nargis Fakhri is ruling the social media with her latest Instagram post in which she is posing wearing a sexy black monokini. Nargis Fakhri's latest Instagram post has been liked by 243,625 people so far and the numbers are just expected to rise only.

Nargis Fakhri looks beautiful in her new Instagram post

Nargis Fakhri ruled on social media charts on Thursday after she uploaded a steamy, hot photo on her Instagram page. The Rockstar actress treated her fan with a new photo on her Instagram page where she is wearing a sensuous black monokini. The actress is known for being super active on social media platforms and has a mass following. In just one day after sharing the photo, her post was liked by 243,625 people. This shows that how much Nargis Fakhri is popular on Instagram.

Nargis Fakhri was recently spotted with American filmmaker and video editor Matt Alonzo. The two celebrities were photographed while they enjoying holidays in Venice. Both Nargis Fakhri and Matt Alonzo were spotted holding hands while roaming around in the streets of Venice. The actress later shared the image on her Instagram.

Previously, the Baaghi 2 actress Disha Patani’s latest Instagram post made her the talking topic of the day on social media platforms. Disha Patani latest Instagram post showed her wearing a grey coloured beachwear. The actress looked beautiful between a greyish-blueish ocean and seaside stem plant backdrop.

Nargis Fakhri previously grabbed headlines when rumours of her alleged link up with Uday Chopra found space in B-town headlines. Apart from Rockstar, Nargis Fakhri worked in films like Main Tera Hero, Banjo. She also appeared in Varun Dhawan, John Abraham, and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Dishoom.

