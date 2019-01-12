In a series of tweets posted on Saturday, Bollywood actor Nargis Fakhri has slammed speculations about her pregnancy. The actor not only refuted the speculations but also blamed the writer of the publication for body shaming her. Earlier, reports were rife that Nargis is dating the Hollywood director Matt Alonso and was even spotted with him on Christmas and New Years. Nargis Fakhri's latest film Amavas has hit the screens.

Nargis Fakhri is busy these days in promotional work for her upcoming movie Amavas that also stars Sachin Joshi. In the middle of the promotions, the actor got troubled by an entertainment portal that questioned her about being pregnant. The portal published an article on whether or not Nargis is Pregnant that made the 39-year-old actress fuming out of anger.

The actor took to his official Twitter account to express her anger and asked the portal to delete the story as soon as possible. As per the report published by the entertainment portal, the actress is pregnant with beau Matt Alonso. The reports added that Nargis kept taking breaks for puking and was behaving weirdly with everyone on the sets. The way the portal covered the story created an impression of body shaming as well that added fuel to the fire. In a series of tweets, she slammed the website and the writer of the story about publishing fake news and body shaming her on the media platform.

This is messed up. How

can you write totally fake news & insulting me cuz I’ve gained weight- you are body shaming me. Whom ever wrote this has no idea &every word in this is a lie. Get your facts checks. — Nargis (@NargisFakhri) January 11, 2019

Take this down @TheLive_Mirror your reporter published lies & not only that he has also body shamed a person that may actually be suffering from an illness. Get your facts right before u publish. pic.twitter.com/9l7mlcFMv3 — Nargis (@NargisFakhri) January 12, 2019

Earlier, there were reports that Nargis is dating the Hollywood director Matt Alonso and was even spotted with him on the Christmas and New Year as well. The actor had also shared many pictures with Alonso on her Instagram account. Though none of made any official announcement about their relationship.

But, the latest reports say that the two have broken up and are no longer together. Nargis has also deleted all the photos of Alonso from her Instagram account and Alonso on the other hand also deleted all the photos from his account.

Nargis’s upcoming film Amavas is all set to hit the theatres on February 1.

