Nargis Fakhri Instagram photos: Rockstar actress Nargis Fakhri lately shared a photo on her official Instagram page, in which she was seen posing for the camera in the most sensuous pose, she captioned the photo as “definition of a good workout is when you hate doing it but love finishing it.” While most of us are busy being super lackadaisical, Nargis is clearly delimiting boundaries of being fit and healthy. Her Instagram page is full of pictures, which show her super flawless body.

Surprisingly and interestingly, her rumoured boyfriend was not seen in her any of her Instagram photos. There are speculations that the couple has separated. Coming back to Nargis and her fitness lifestyle, she is famous for posting immensely on social media. Her photos depict class and of course her gorgeous looks. She marked her debut into Bollywood with the film titled Rockstar, in which she was featured with Ranbir Kapoor.

In the below post hottie Nargis is seen wearing a black monokini. She posed for the camera while she was sunbathing near poolside. Surely, this picture has taken many hearts away!

