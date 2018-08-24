The gorgeous actor Nargis Fakhri is back again with another video with her boyfriend and American director-editor Matt Alonzo. The hottie has been cosying up with Matt and has posted several pictures on Instagram. Recently the actor hogged headlines sometime back as she was rumoured to be dating Uday Chopra.

After posting several pictures with her boyfriend Matt Alonzo, Rockstar actor Nargis Fakhri is back again with another sizzling post, which she recently posted on Instagram. In the post, she is gazing at something and is being shot by her boyfriend. Though the attire in the video looks simple, Nargis carried it off quite well, all credit goes to her beautiful toned body and her smile.

Though the actor gained limelight after the massive hit of Rockstar which was helmed by prominent director Imtiaz Ali, little is known about Nargis. Her full name is Nargis Mohammed Fakhri. She was born in New York, America. Interestingly, her father hailed from Pakistan and her mother belongs from Czech.

Nargis was also praised for her a political thriller film Madras Cafe (2013), in which she played the role of a war correspondent and was seen with Charismatic John Abraham.

The actor received a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for blockbuster Rockstar. Recently, the actor has been posting many pictures on Instagram with her boyfriend of thier vacation.

