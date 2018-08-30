Naga Shaurya, Kashmira and Yamini Bhaskar-starrer Nartanasala has hit the theatrical screens this weekend on August 30. Helmed and penned by Srinivas Chakravarthi, the Telugu entertainer has been bankrolled by Usha Malpuri under the banner of Ira Creations. Talking about the plot of the film, Nartanasala revolves around Naga Shaurya’s character who is labelled as ‘Gay’ for being around the ladies. However, the actual reason behind the same is that he trains those women to be mentally and physically strong.
Charmed by his personality, Manasa, who is the leading lady of the film, falls in love with him after which he tries to change his gay image. With a strong performance by Naga and the comedic element in the film, Nartanasala has received mixed reviews from the audience as well as film critics.
Check out LIVE updates of Nartanasala movie review, celeb and audience reaction LIVE updates here
Live Blog
Audience gives a mixed response to Naga Shaurya-starrer Nartanasala.
#Narthanasala Scenes between Ajay and Nagashourya are the only saving grace of this movie.
— sarath kamana (@kamanasarath) August 30, 2018
#Nartanasala
20 minutes into the movie, nothing interesting.
— sarath kamana (@kamanasarath) August 30, 2018
Looks like #Nartanasala is going to be the next big sleeper hit.
Naga Shourya will certainly give Vijay Deverakonda a run for his money. The next generation is asserting itself in style.
— Kartik Dayanand (@KartikDayanand) August 24, 2018
Looks like #Nartanasala is going to be the next big sleeper hit.
Naga Shourya will certainly give Vijay Deverakonda a run for his money. The next generation is asserting itself in style.
— Kartik Dayanand (@KartikDayanand) August 24, 2018
It’s time for some cute rods from #TeluguFilmIndustry
A Cute Rod and a Straight Walk Out film from #NagaShourya #Nartanasala pic.twitter.com/BEJQZounGO
— rajeshsurneni (@rajesh5340) August 30, 2018