Nartanasala movie review, celeb and audience reaction LIVE updates: Naga Shaurya's much-anticipated film Nartanasala has released. Starring Naga Shaurya, Kashmira and Yamini Bhaskar in lead roles, Nartanasala is directed and penned by Srinivas Chakravarthi and bankrolled by Usha Malpuri under Ira Creations. The film is receiving a mixed response from audience as well as film critics.

Naga Shaurya, Kashmira and Yamini Bhaskar-starrer Nartanasala has hit the theatrical screens this weekend on August 30. Helmed and penned by Srinivas Chakravarthi, the Telugu entertainer has been bankrolled by Usha Malpuri under the banner of Ira Creations. Talking about the plot of the film, Nartanasala revolves around Naga Shaurya’s character who is labelled as ‘Gay’ for being around the ladies. However, the actual reason behind the same is that he trains those women to be mentally and physically strong.

Charmed by his personality, Manasa, who is the leading lady of the film, falls in love with him after which he tries to change his gay image. With a strong performance by Naga and the comedic element in the film, Nartanasala has received mixed reviews from the audience as well as film critics.

Check out LIVE updates of Nartanasala movie review, celeb and audience reaction LIVE updates here

Live Blog

