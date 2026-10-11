Naruto Gets A New Manga By Masashi Kishimoto, 4-Episode Anime And More: What Was Announced At NYCC 2026?

Naruto fans have plenty to look forward to. The franchise is expanding with a new manga drawn by creator Masashi Kishimoto, a four-episode crossover anime and plans to bring its popular mobile game to players worldwide.

The announcements came during the “NARUTO: What’s Next?” panel at New York Comic Con 2026 on October 10. The event also introduced Project Rasengan, a long-term initiative covering new developments across the Naruto and Boruto franchises, including manga, anime, games and trading cards. Here’s a look at the biggest announcements and what fans need to know.

What Is The New Naruto Manga By Masashi Kishimoto?

One of the biggest surprises at NYCC was the announcement of a new Naruto manga drawn by Masashi Kishimoto. The reveal came through a teaser video shown towards the end of the panel. The footage featured the faces of the six previous Hokage carved into the mountain overlooking the Hidden Leaf Village, along with a seventh Hokage face under construction. It then showed Naruto holding a Hokage hat, Kakashi smiling, Sasuke standing in a serious pose and Sakura looking at a baby. The teaser ended with Naruto and Sasuke facing off.

The new manga has been announced as Naruto Shadow Rising. However, its release date, plot details and publication schedule have not yet been revealed. Fans will have to wait a little longer for more information. Further details are expected at the Naruto stage at Jump Festa 2027, scheduled for December 19–20, 2026.

What Is Naruto x Ninku? A Four-Episode Anime Is Coming

Another major announcement was Naruto x Ninku, a new four-episode anime crossover bringing together the worlds of Naruto and Ninku. The project has particular significance for Kishimoto. He has spoken about how Ninku, created by Koji Kiriyama, influenced his work on Naruto. The new anime will be supervised by both creators.

The story follows Naruto, Sasuke and Sakura as they receive a mission from Kakashi. With Kakashi unable to join them, Naruto takes charge of the team. Their mission takes an unexpected turn when they find themselves in another world and encounter a boy named Fūsuke.

The production team includes director Noriyuki Abe and character designer and chief animation director Tetsuya Nishio, both of whom have worked on anime projects connected to the franchises. A teaser trailer and a collaboration visual were unveiled at the panel. No release date has been announced for the four episodes yet.

What Is Project Rasengan And What Does It Mean For Naruto?

Project Rasengan is a new long-term initiative intended to expand the Naruto and Boruto franchises across different formats, including manga, anime, games, trading cards and other projects. A new promotional video and key visual were revealed at NYCC, alongside a roadmap showing upcoming developments. Several parts of the roadmap remain undisclosed, leaving room for further announcements.

The initiative is not limited to a single new series. It brings together different parts of the franchise under one broader plan, with more updates expected at future events, including Jump Festa 2027.

Is Naruto Mobile Coming To The Rest Of The World?

Yes. The panel confirmed that Naruto Mobile, a battle-action game originally released in mainland China in 2016, is planned for a worldwide release. The game features anime-inspired ninjutsu battles and match-ups involving characters from across the series. A new teaser trailer was also unveiled during the announcement.

There is no confirmed international launch date yet. The organisers said further details would be shared later, so fans will have to wait for information about availability and supported regions.

When Will The Naruto Card Game Release Worldwide?

The Naruto Card Game is scheduled to launch worldwide in June 2027. The initial lineup will include three starter decks featuring Naruto, Sasuke and Gaara as leaders, along with a first booster set titled Enter: Naruto Uzumaki!

The trading card game will let players choose a leader and build a team of shinobi to battle opponents. Its mechanics are designed around the tactical fights and ninjutsu abilities familiar to fans of the series. More details about the game and related events are expected in the coming months.

What Else Was Announced At Naruto’s NYCC 2026 Panel?

The panel also offered a glimpse of the broader plans for the franchise, with several projects still waiting to be revealed. Alongside the new manga, crossover anime, mobile game and card game, the Project Rasengan roadmap signals that more Naruto and Boruto developments are in the pipeline. For now, the next major date for fans to watch is Jump Festa 2027 on December 19–20, when further information about the new manga and other franchise projects is expected.

With no release date yet for Naruto Shadow Rising, Naruto x Ninku or the worldwide version of Naruto Mobile, those details remain among the biggest questions following the NYCC announcements.

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