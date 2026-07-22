Naseeruddin Shah Backs Student Protesters, Compares Delhi Police Action To US ICE Agents – WATCH

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has added his voice to the growing debate over the police crackdown on student protesters in Delhi, describing the scenes as deeply disturbing and calling on young demonstrators to continue their movement. In a video shared by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday night, the National Award-winning actor said he was “filled with anger” after watching videos of the police action during Monday’s ‘Chalo Sansad’ march. Speaking in Urdu, Shah accused those in power of fostering intolerance and criticised the treatment of students by security personnel.

Referring to visuals of masked officers carrying batons, Shah compared them to agents of the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the federal agency often at the centre of debates over immigration enforcement in America.

“My heart is heavy, and I am boiling with anger after seeing what has been done to our children,” he said, urging the personnel involved to think of their own families and warning that actions have consequences.

Actor urges students to continue their movement

Shah concluded his message with words of encouragement for the protesters, telling them not to lose hope despite the confrontation. “I have always believed in the youth of this country,” he said, adding that many people stand in solidarity with the students even if they are not physically present at the protest sites. “Keep fighting your battle. We are with you.”

The actor has long been known for speaking on social and political issues, often drawing both praise and criticism for his candid public interventions. His latest remarks quickly circulated across social media, adding another prominent voice to the conversation surrounding the protests.

Legendary actor Naseeruddin Shah shares a video, fuming about the way youth were beaten up yesterday in Delhi. He reminds the government, “Sab yaad rakha jayega” Thank you sir for your voice and solidarity 🙏 pic.twitter.com/pDmp2G4U3R — Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 21, 2026

What triggered the protests?

The protests, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), have continued for more than two weeks over allegations of irregularities in the education sector, particularly the alleged NEET examination paper leak. Social activist Sonam Wangchuck joined the movement earlier this month with a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar, while opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have also expressed support.

Monday’s march towards Parliament turned tense after police attempted to stop protesters in central Delhi. Several videos shared online appeared to show police using batons and tear gas to disperse the crowd. Protesters also alleged that some individuals in civilian clothes assaulted demonstrators.

Delhi Police, however, maintained that protesters turned aggressive, ignored repeated warnings and violated prohibitory orders in force. Authorities said the use of force came after demonstrators refused to disperse.

The protests remain ongoing even after representatives of the demonstrators held talks with the Centre, with student groups insisting their demands have yet to be addressed.