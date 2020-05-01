Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah is absolutely fine and observing the norms of the lockdown at his home, confirmed the actor and his son Vivaan.

As India is mourning the loss of two phenomenal actors-Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan, Indian cinephiles got another brief jolt after speculations were rife that Naseeruddin Shah is unwell and has been admitted in a hospital. Soon after, well-wishes started pouring in for his good health and the actor was soon trending on social media. To tame the fire down, the actor has now himself stepped up to dismiss such any reports.

In a Facebook post, Naseeruddin Shah thanked everyone for enquiring about his health. He reassured them that he is fine and is observing the lockdown at his house. He further urged everyone to not believe any such rumours. Naseeruddin Shah’s son Vivaan also tweeted also tweeted that his father is absolutely fine.

Calling all the rumours about his health fake, Vivaan extended his deepest condolences to Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. Vivaan said that he is praying for both the souls and his heart goes out for their families.

All well everyone! Baba's just fine. All the rumours about his health are fake. He's keeping well 🙏Praying for Irfan Bhai and Chintu ji. Missing them a lot. Deepest condolences to their families. Our hearts go out to all of them. It's a devastating loss for all of us 😔🙏 — Vivaan Shah (@TheVivaanShah) April 30, 2020

One of the most prolific actors of Indian Cinema, Naseeruddin Shah was last seen in 2019 films The Tashkent Files and Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi. Some of his most memorable films include Sparsh, Paar, Iqbal, Junoon, Aakrosh, Chakra, Bazaar, Masoom, Katha, Mandi, Sir, Mohra, Naajayaz, Chaahat, China Gate, Krrish, A Wednesday, The Dirty Picture, Welcome Back, Finding Fanny, Ishqiya and Zindagii Naa Milegi Dobara among many others.

Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor left for the heavenly abode on April 29 and April 30, 2020 after battling neuroendocrine tumour and leukemia respectively. Their demise is a huge loss for not just the film industry but their fans worldwide.

