Naseeruddin Shah To Shabana Azmi: Bollywood Celebrities Who Joined CJP Protest In Mumbai Today

Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and Vishal Dadlani were among the prominent names from the film and music industry who joined the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on Friday, October 2. The gathering, organised amid the ongoing political debate over electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), saw thousands of protesters assemble at the venue.

The CJP has been demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. While the protest was primarily a political demonstration, the presence of several well-known celebrities brought additional attention to the gathering.

Naseeruddin Shah Joins CJP Protest In Mumbai

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah was among the most prominent Bollywood names spotted at the CJP protest. A video shared from the venue showed Shah meeting CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and greeting him at Shivaji Park. According to reports, Shah also spoke briefly to Dipke during the gathering. His appearance came after he had previously expressed support for protesters associated with the CJP-led movement.

Shah’s presence at the Mumbai protest follows his earlier public comments about the treatment of young protesters during the group’s previous agitation.

Shabana Azmi Speaks About The Right To Vote

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi was another prominent celebrity who joined the protest. She had already urged people to participate in the October 2 demonstration, sharing a video in which she spoke about the importance of voting rights. At Shivaji Park, Azmi addressed the gathering and spoke about citizens’ right to vote. She also backed the CJP’s demand concerning Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Before the protest, Azmi had said that the issue was not about supporting a particular political party but about citizens’ voting rights. Her comments came amid the wider dispute surrounding the SIR exercise and electoral rolls.

Vishal Dadlani Joins The Protest

Singer and composer Vishal Dadlani also attended the CJP demonstration at Shivaji Park. Dadlani addressed the gathering and openly voiced his support for the protest. He also raised the slogan “Go Gyanu Go” from the stage while speaking about the campaign against Gyanesh Kumar.

His appearance had been preceded by a public appeal supporting the CJP’s Mumbai demonstration, before he eventually turned up at the protest.

Which Other Celebrities Supported The CJP Protest?

Apart from Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and Vishal Dadlani, actor Prakash Raj also publicly expressed support for the demonstration. However, available reports distinguish his support from the physical attendance of Shah, Azmi and Dadlani. A video message shared by Raj called for participation in the peaceful protest.

Reports have also mentioned filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj among the prominent figures associated with the gathering, although the clearest current reporting has focused on Shah, Azmi and Dadlani as the celebrities physically present at Shivaji Park.

What Was The CJP Protest About?

The Cockroach Janta Party organised the Mumbai protest with demands including the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The group has also raised objections concerning the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and called for greater transparency in the appointment of the next CEC. These remain demands and allegations made by the protesting organisation amid a wider political dispute over electoral rolls and the SIR exercise. The Election Commission and ruling political leaders have rejected or disputed claims made against the poll body.

For the entertainment world, however, the October 2 demonstration also became notable for the unusual gathering of veteran actors and musicians at a political protest, with Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and Vishal Dadlani among the most visible celebrity participants.

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