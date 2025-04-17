Home
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Natalie Portman Recalls Being ‘Really Sexualized’ As A Child Actor: That’s Not The Kind Of Girl You Attack

To cope with the uncomfortable attention, Portman said she consciously crafted a persona of seriousness and intelligence.

Natalie Portman Recalls Being ‘Really Sexualized’ As A Child Actor: That’s Not The Kind Of Girl You Attack

Natalie Portman


Oscar winner Natalie Portman has opened up about her early experiences in the film industry, revealing how she had to protect herself from the intense public scrutiny and sexualization she faced as a young actress.

‘Léon: The Professional’ and the Start of a Challenging Journey

Natalie Portman, who made her acting debut at the age of 11 in Luc Besson’s Léon: The Professional, recently spoke to Wednesday star Jenna Ortega for Interview magazine. In the conversation, she shared how being thrust into the spotlight at such a young age led to her being overly sexualized by the media and the public.

“I think there’s this perception of me that doesn’t reflect who I really am,” she said. “As a kid, I felt the pressure of being sexualized, something that unfortunately many young girls in the spotlight go through. It scared me.”

Creating a Shield Through Seriousness

To cope with the uncomfortable attention, Portman said she consciously crafted a persona of seriousness and intelligence. “I figured if I presented myself as very studious and serious, people would leave me alone. I didn’t want to be perceived as a target,” she added.

This intentional image helped her gain a form of protection, even though it came at the cost of being misunderstood. “I’m actually not that private in real life—I’m silly and open—but early on, I realized that publicly claiming privacy made people respect my boundaries more,” she explained. “That’s why I avoid photo shoots with my children.”

Turning Down ‘Lolita’ and Maintaining Boundaries

After gaining fame from The Professional, Portman was offered the lead role in Adrian Lyne’s 1997 film adaptation of Lolita, based on the controversial novel by Vladimir Nabokov. However, she chose to decline the role, stating her discomfort with its explicit nature.

In a 1996 interview with the Los Angeles Times, she said, “I met the director, but I made it clear I wouldn’t do the film. He mentioned using body doubles, but I knew people would still believe it was me. So I said, no thanks.”

Stepping Back for Education and Self-Growth

Portman starred in several notable films throughout her teen years, including Beautiful Girls (1996), Mars Attacks! (1996), Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999), Anywhere But Here (1999), and Where the Heart Is (2000).

However, she chose to pause her career from 1999 to 2003 to attend Harvard University, focusing on her education and personal growth.

Natalie Portman’s candid reflections shed light on the challenges faced by young actors in Hollywood, especially regarding privacy, identity, and public perception. Her story highlights the importance of establishing boundaries and staying true to oneself in an industry that often pressures young stars to conform.

