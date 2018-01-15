Natasa Stankovic, who started her career in Bollywood with Prakash Jha’s Satyagraha, has lately appeared in the Mehbooba song in the comedy film, Fukrey Returns alongside Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Ali Fazal and Varun Sharma. Here are some hot, sexy, sizzling and beautiful pictures of Natasa Stankovic:

Natasa, who started her career in Bollywood with Prakash Jha’s Satyagraha, has lately appeared in the Mehbooba song in the comedy film, ukrey Returns

Natasa Stankovic, who is best remembered as Bigg Boss season 8 participant is a Serbian model, dancer and actress, working in Bollywood. Natasa won millions of hearts when she appeared on reality show Bigg Boss 8 which is hosted by Salman Khan because of her subtleness and humble nature. Natasa keeps posting her hot, sexy and beautiful pictures on her social media account because of which she has a huge fan base online. Many people also compare her to Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif and call her (Natasa) Katrina’s look alike.

Stankovic came to India as a model, and then she did various television advertisements. She participated in the eighth season of Indian reality show Bigg Boss after which she shot to fame as host Salman Khan used to be all praises for the Serbian model. Due to certain rules in the Bigg Boss house, Stankovic started to learn Hindi language in order to survive inside the Bigg Boss house. On 19 October she got evicted from Bigg Boss 8 and in 2015 she appeared in a song as model dancer with DJ Wale Babu by Badshah.

Natasa, who started her career in Bollywood with Prakash Jha’s Satyagraha, has lately appeared in the Mehbooba song in the comedy film, Fukrey Returns alongside Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Ali Fazal and Varun Sharma. Here are some hot, sexy, sizzling and beautiful pictures of Natasa Stankovic:

💋 #happyfriday A post shared by 🎀Nataša Stanković🎀 (@natasastankovic__) on Aug 24, 2017 at 11:05pm PDT