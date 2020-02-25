Satyagraha actor Natasa Stankovic surprised her ex-boyfriend and partner of Nach Baliye 9, Aly Goni, by wishing her through a video she shared on her Instagram story.

Natasa Stankovic, fiancee of Indian cricketer, Hardik Pandya gained her popularity after appearing as a contestant in Bigg Boss Season 8. Natasa Stankovic has started her career in the film industry through a film Satyagraha which was directed by famous Bollywood director Prakash Jha. After that, she kept her nose to the grindstone in the Bollywood and came into the limelight.

Recently, Natasa Stankovic is in the news headlines for wishing her Nach Baliye 9 partner, Aly Goni on his Birthday. She shared a video of Aly Goni with a caption that gladdened her fans and the birthday boy’s heart. In the video, Aly Goni can be seen dancing and the video was shot during the day when both were rehearsing to perform in the Nach Baliye 9 show. Not only Natasa but also many other television actors wished him on his birthday.

Aly Goni was amazed by gazing at the video and went into to the Nostalgia when both were into a relationship. Natasa Stankovic was also surrounded by the controversies during the engagement with Hardik Pandya. The couple shared images on their Instagram handle of Hardik Pandya proposing her. The beauty was in the seventh heaven at that time as it happened all of a sudden. She couldn’t control her emotions and kissed Hardik Pandya after accepting his proposal. Have a look at the video.

Apart from the film and television industry, Natasa Stankovic garnered a huge fan base on her Instagram handle. Being a model she knows how to make her fans go weak in their knees. She is also a fitness freak and shares her gymming photos and videos on her Instagram. watch some of her Instagram images.

