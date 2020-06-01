Natasha Stankovic and Hardik Pandya are expecting their first baby soon. The couple tied the knot amid coronavirus lockdown.

Love is in the air for Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic. After surprising everyone with their intimate engagement ceremony on New Years, the couple has gone ahead to tie the knot amid coronavirus lockdown. Not just that, the couple is also expecting their first baby. Announcing the same on social media on Sunday, Hardik and Natasa wrote that they have had a great journey together and it is all set to get better as they gear up to welcome a new life into their lives soon. They further sought everyone’s wishes and blessings.

Soon after, wishes and blessings started pouring on social media for the couple. Natasa Stankovic’s ex and Nach Baliye partner Aly Gony is also among the well wishers. Expressing his excitement over the announcement on Natasa’s post, Ali Gony commented, ‘God Blesssss u guys’.

Reacting to Natasa’s relationship with Hardik Pandya, Aly Goni had earlier told a news portal that the former had told her about it. Hardik would call to check up upon her during Nach Baliye. They love each other, look nice together and make a perfect match. He is really happy for her.

In the interview, Aly Gony also revealed that he has been trolled post Natasa and Hardik’s engagement. People made his memes with Channa Mereya playing in the background. He also received a lot of sympathy wishes. He added that maybe people cannot envision two exes becoming friends as they might not be capable of it.

