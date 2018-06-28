Natasha Noel Photos and Video: Natasha Noel, the young yogic of this new generation is one of the hot and sexy, and most beautiful personalities, who has a sizable number of fan following her on the social media for her flexibility and yogic moves. Her hot and sexy avatar on her Instagram account will surely leave you breathless.

Every time the Yogic sensation shares her photos on her Instagram handle, it ignites smoke. Her Yoga performances and videos which are shared on her Instagram account makes her fans go wild. Natasha is a bodyweight trainer, who has approximately 151k followers on her official Instagram.

The stunning yogini Natasha Neol imparts training from basic to pro level exercises, who is a passionate yoga performer. Apart from this, she is also a dancer who inspires her followers with intriguing Instagram posts.

On the occassion of International Yoga Day recently, the Instagram Yoga teacher shared a poetry dedicating to Yoga.  The title of the poetry which is ‘I breathe’, talks about compassion, kindness, living thing and human being.

Check out some of the hot, sexy and most beautiful photos and videos of Yoga Guru Natasha Noel:

Natasha Noel
Natasha Noel is a stunner!
Natasha Noel
This is quite a tough pose by Natasha Noel, wanna try?
Natasha Noel
Sexy Natasha Noel clicking a selfie
Natasha Noel
Upside down full split by Natasha Noel
Natasha Noel
Natasha Noel’s curves will make you crave for a body like her
Natasha Noel
Natasha Noel’s yoga is awesome
Natasha Noel
Natasha Noel’s pink panty is so hot and sexy
Natasha Noel
Yoga outdoors by Natasha Noel
Natasha Noel
Relaxing Yoga pose by Natasha Noel
Natasha Noel
OMG! what a pose Natasha Noel
Natasha Noel
Experimenting with nudity
Natasha Noel
Natasha Noel’s hot and sexy Yoga pose
Natasha Noel
Hot and sexy Natasha Noel exposes her cleavage
Natasha Noel
Sexy
Natasha Noel
This pose will make you crazy
Natasha Noel
Want a body like Natasha Noel? Exercising is the only option
Natasha Noel
Natasha Noel head stand full spilt looks amazing
Natasha Noel
Natasha Noel the tough yogini
Natasha Noel
Natasha Noel looks graceful
Natasha Noel
The hot and sexy Natasha Noel

Hi my loves welcome to another #tuesdayinstagramworkoutwithnadasha Got such a beautiful video of me not touching the wall most time but major nip slip happened and by the end I got tired. BUT THIS HANDSTAND DRILL will make you NOT go into the banana back or make you use flexibility but using more of your core and SOME MOMENTUM. IDEALLY you’re supposed to go into it and come out form it SLOWLY NOT what I wa adoring towards the end. If you do get tired take breaks and continue doing them. If you advanced level don’t touch your feet on the wall or do it without the wall! Enjoy! 💙 Vc: @simonne29mascarenhas Practice daily. Stay safe. Stay humble.🙏❤ Much love😊🙏 #Dancer #handstand #bodyweighttraining #Muscles #FitGirlsGuide #yogaeverydamnday #yogalove #Abs #yogadaily #fit #fitness #FitWomen #fitfam #fitspo #fitnessaddict #fitnessfreak #HealthyLiving #HealthyLifestyle #passion #dreams #NeverGiveUp #FitGirlsWorldwide

A post shared by Natasha noel (@natashanoel001) on

THESE ARE THE DMS I LOVE receiving. 🤗 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍🌞How is this even possible???? I love it! I’m so SORRY I took a screenshot of who sent me but I can’t find it. (I think I deleted it like an idiot! 😍😍😍😍😍😍) BUT THANK YOU HUMAN! If you made this for me please comment below and I will give you credit YOU TOTALLY DESERVE! BUT THIS IS SOOOO BEAUTIFUL!!! How YOU DO IT??? Tell me the secrets. Okay thanks😭😭😭😭💖💖💖💖 love you my #KbyeSquad 💙💙💙💙💙💙 Practice daily. Stay safe. Stay humble.🙏❤ Much love😊🙏 #Dancer #Muscles #FitGirlsGuide #Dancerpose #yogaeverydamnday #yogalove #Abs #yogadaily #fit #fitness #FitWomen #fitfam #fitspo #fitnessaddict #fitnessfreak #HealthyLiving #HealthyLifestyle #passion #dreams #NeverGiveUp #FitGirlsWorldwide

A post shared by Natasha noel (@natashanoel001) on

(Tag someone (s) who wants to get upside down!) Hi my loves! Y’all wanted it so here it is. New Video on my YouTube channel “How to do inversions for beginners! | How to get comfortable in your hands! “ Link is in my bio! SO basically we get scared to get upside down and who wouldn't? we have been walking on our legs our whole life so doing anything on our hands is SCARRRRRYYYYYY! HEY i get sacred all the time too. But these are some drill so that you can start just start getting comfortable on your hands. Remember to warm up your wrists and ALWAYS stretch out after! (: let me know what you wanna see! Also if you’re there you can like, comment and subscribe also. You know since you’re there anyway. Thankssssss KBYE (: VC: @vidula_bhave Practice daily. Stay safe. Stay humble.🙏❤ Much love😊🙏 #Dancer #yogaeverywhere #yoga #Muscles #FitGirlsGuide #yogaeverydamnday #yogalove #Abs #yogadaily #yogajunkie #igyogafamily #yogaanywhere #yogajourney #fit #fitness #FitWomen #fitfam #fitspo #fitnessaddict #fitnessfreak #HealthyLiving #HealthyLifestyle #passion #dreams #NeverGiveUp #FitGirlsWorldwide

A post shared by Natasha noel (@natashanoel001) on

Hi my loves! Welcome to another #tuesdayinstagramworkoutwithnadasha You need socks for this one. Make sure your upward plank and regular plank is solid to do this drill. We are working on the full body keeping emphasis on your CORE! If you’re a beginner you can do 4 reps of this and gradually build your way up to a minute of doing this. This should burn in all the right places. Do it and let me know how you feel. People who have shoulder and knee injuries should avoid it. Wearing everything from @nike Socks from hill road for 20 rs. (Told y’all I’m cheap af) Kbye 💙 Practice daily. Stay safe. Stay humble.🙏❤ Much love😊🙏 #Dancer #yogaeverywhere #yoga #Muscles #FitGirlsGuide #yogaeverydamnday #yogalove #Abs #yogadaily #yogajunkie #igyogafamily #yogaanywhere #yogajourney #fit #fitness #FitWomen #fitfam #fitspo #fitnessaddict #fitnessfreak #HealthyLiving #HealthyLifestyle #passion #dreams #NeverGiveUp #FitGirlsWorldwide

A post shared by Natasha noel (@natashanoel001) on

Natasha Noel for ELLE India

Yoga Exercises For Periodic Cramps And Lower Back Pain!

Beautiful Natasha Noel Yoga Stretches and Poses, Full Body Stretch

Natasha Noel | How to do the correct form for Tricep Push-Ups! | Exercises to strengthen the shoulder girdle!

