The announcement of the 65th National Film Awards is being held at PIB Conference Room, Shastri Bhawan in New Delhi. The chairpersons of the three juries (Feature, Non-feature, and Writing) for the 65th National Film Awards are announcing the awards for the different categories. This year, the jury is being headed by director Shekhar Kapur. Here is a full list of the winners who were given national Awards for their work in 2017.

The 65th National Film Awards are currently underway and being announced by the jury headed by renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. The panel is made up of 10-members of the Indian film industry like Kannada director P Sheshadri, screenwriter Imtiaz Hussain, actor Gautami Tadimalla and lyricist Mehboob among others. Many South-Indian movies and artists took the prize this year making way for diversity and inclusion into such prestigious awards.

Amit V Masurkar’s Newton has bagged the Best Hindi Film while Pankaj Tripathi has received a special mention for his performance. Ganesh Acharya has won the award for Best Choreography for the song Goli Tu Lath maar in Toilet Ek Prem Katha. SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali has so far won in two categories- Best Action Direction and Special Effects. The late veteran actress was awarded Best Actress for her final film MOM (Posthumously) and the film also won Best background score which was given by A R Rahman.

Here is the full list of winners:

Dada Saheb Phalke Award: Vinod Khanna

Best Director: Jayaraj for Bhayanakam (Malayalam)

Best Book on Cinema: first book on Manipuri films. This is the first time that a book on Manipuri Films has received an award

Best Film Critic: Giridhar Jha

Special Mention for Film Criticism: Sunil Mishra of Madhya Pradesh

Special Mention Award: Marathi Film – Murakhiya; Odia film: Hello RC; Take Off- Malayalam; Pankaj Tripathi bags a Special Mention award for Newton; Malayalam actor Parvathy too gets a special mention

Best Regional Film: Ladhakh

Best Marathi Film: Kacha Nimbu

Best Malayalam Film: Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

Best Hindi Film: Newton

Best Bengali Film: Mayurakshi

Best Assamese Film: Issue

Best Tamil Film: To Let

Best Telugu: Gazi

BEST Gujarati: DHH

Best Action Direction: Baahubali 2

Best choreography: Toilet Ek Prem Katha (Ganesh Acharya is the choreographer)

Best Special Effects: Baahubali 2

Special Jury Award: Nagar Kirtan(Bengali)

Best lyrics for song Muthu Ratna, for Kannada film March 22

Best Music Direction: A R Rahman for Kaatru Veliyidai

Background score: A R Rahman for Mom

Best Make-Up artist– Ram Razak for Nagar Kirtan

Best Production Design: Santosh Rajan (Malayalam)

Best editing: Reema Das (for an Assamese film)

Best Screenplay Original: Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

Best Adapted Screenplay: Bhayankam, to Jairaj

Best Film playback Singer- Shasha Tirupati (Vaan Varuvaan song)

Best Male Playback Singer: Yesudas

Best supporting actress – Divya Dutta, Irada (Hindi Film)

Best Supporting Actor – Fahad Fazil

Best Actress: Sridevi for Mom (Posthumously)

Best Actor: Ridhhi Sen, Nagar Kirtan

Best Film for National Integration – Dhappa (Marathi)

Best Assamese Film: Village Rockstar

Best Popular Film: Baahubali 2

