The 65th National Film Awards are currently underway and being announced by the jury headed by renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. The panel is made up of 10-members of the Indian film industry like Kannada director P Sheshadri, screenwriter Imtiaz Hussain, actor Gautami Tadimalla and lyricist Mehboob among others. Many South-Indian movies and artists took the prize this year making way for diversity and inclusion into such prestigious awards.
Amit V Masurkar’s Newton has bagged the Best Hindi Film while Pankaj Tripathi has received a special mention for his performance. Ganesh Acharya has won the award for Best Choreography for the song Goli Tu Lath maar in Toilet Ek Prem Katha. SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali has so far won in two categories- Best Action Direction and Special Effects. The late veteran actress was awarded Best Actress for her final film MOM (Posthumously) and the film also won Best background score which was given by A R Rahman.
Here is the full list of winners:
Dada Saheb Phalke Award: Vinod Khanna
Best Director: Jayaraj for Bhayanakam (Malayalam)
Best Book on Cinema: first book on Manipuri films. This is the first time that a book on Manipuri Films has received an award
Best Film Critic: Giridhar Jha
Special Mention for Film Criticism: Sunil Mishra of Madhya Pradesh
Special Mention Award: Marathi Film – Murakhiya; Odia film: Hello RC; Take Off- Malayalam; Pankaj Tripathi bags a Special Mention award for Newton; Malayalam actor Parvathy too gets a special mention
Best Regional Film: Ladhakh
Best Marathi Film: Kacha Nimbu
Best Malayalam Film: Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum
Best Hindi Film: Newton
Best Bengali Film: Mayurakshi
Best Assamese Film: Issue
Best Tamil Film: To Let
Best Telugu: Gazi
BEST Gujarati: DHH
Best Action Direction: Baahubali 2
Best choreography: Toilet Ek Prem Katha (Ganesh Acharya is the choreographer)
Best Special Effects: Baahubali 2
Special Jury Award: Nagar Kirtan(Bengali)
Best lyrics for song Muthu Ratna, for Kannada film March 22
Best Music Direction: A R Rahman for Kaatru Veliyidai
Background score: A R Rahman for Mom
Best Make-Up artist– Ram Razak for Nagar Kirtan
Best Production Design: Santosh Rajan (Malayalam)
Best editing: Reema Das (for an Assamese film)
Best Screenplay Original: Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum
Best Adapted Screenplay: Bhayankam, to Jairaj
Best Film playback Singer- Shasha Tirupati (Vaan Varuvaan song)
Best Male Playback Singer: Yesudas
Best supporting actress – Divya Dutta, Irada (Hindi Film)
Best Supporting Actor – Fahad Fazil
Best Actress: Sridevi for Mom (Posthumously)
Best Actor: Ridhhi Sen, Nagar Kirtan
Best Film for National Integration – Dhappa (Marathi)
Best Assamese Film: Village Rockstar
Best Popular Film: Baahubali 2
