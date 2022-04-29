Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called the incident unfortunate and vowed that his government would not allow anyone to cause trouble in the state.

A tense atmosphere reigned in Patiala, Punjab, today after two groups clashed during a protest march against the separatist outfit Khalistan. The situation was brought under control after police intervened and fired in the air to disperse the crowd.

The clashes are said to have injured at least two people.

A clash between Shiv Sena and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) workers broke out during an anti-khalistan protest in Patiala on Friday, prompting a heavy deployment of security personnel near Kali Devi Mandir. Four people are said to have been injured in the clashes. A video of the brawl has gone viral on social media. Pro-Khalistan supporters can be seen brandishing swords at Shiv Sena workers in the video.

