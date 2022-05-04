The Prime Minister met with his Nordic counterparts in a series of bilateral meetings and attended the second India-Nordic summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in France on Wednesday after a “constructive” visit to Denmark, where he had a series of bilateral meetings with Nordic peers and attended the second India-Nordic summit.

The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted, “After a fruitful visit to Denmark, PM @narendramodi departs for Paris.”

“Denmark’s bilateral connections have been strengthened. Collaborations with the Nordic countries and the region have improved. The visit of Prime Minister @narendramodi to Copenhagen has come to a close. PM Modi is presently on his way to Paris to meet with French President @EmmanuelMacron “Arindam Bagchi, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), sent out a tweet.

Mr Modi, who arrived here on Tuesday from Berlin as part of a three-nation European tour, held “constructive meetings” with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen and attended a business gathering to promote commercial ties.

He also spoke to the Indian community and mingled with the Royal Family of Denmark.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the second India-Nordic conference on Wednesday, which focused on post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change, renewable energy, and the changing global security landscape.

Prime Minister Modi conducted separate bilateral discussions with his colleagues from Norway, Sweden, Iceland, and Finland on the sidelines of the summit, during which he discussed ways to expand bilateral ties and exchanged views on regional and global trends.

After Mr Macron’s re-election, Mr Modi congratulated him.

“Congratulations on the re-election of my friend @EmmanuelMacron. Mr Modi had tweeted, “I look forward to continuing to work together to expand the India-French Strategic Partnership.”

“President Macron was very recently re-elected, and my visit just ten days after the result will not only allow me to send my personal congratulations in person, but also reinforce the deep connection between the two countries,” Mr Modi said in a statement before leaving for Europe. This would also provide us the opportunity to set the tone for the next chapter of the Strategic Partnership between India and France.”

“President Macron and I will discuss our perspectives on a variety of regional and global challenges, as well as our current bilateral collaboration. I am convinced that two countries with such comparable visions and ideals for the global order must work closely together “he had stated.