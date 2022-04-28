Five BJP spokespersons and five non-BJP spokespersons have featured in the top 10 of the top 50 list.

On April 28th at the India International Centre, the exchange4media group launched a first-of-its-kind project with the first-ever 50 Party Spokespersons rankings. Sudhanshu Trivedi, a veteran political spokesman and Member of Parliament, was named first in a list that included five non-BJP spokespersons: Randeep Singh Surjewala, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Raghav Chadha, Priyanka Chaturvedi, and Anurag Bhadouria.

Sambit Patra came second among BJP leaders, followed by Gaurav Bhatia, Syed Zafar Islam, and Shaziya Ilmi.

The winners were chosen by the editorial board of exchange4media after a thorough screening process. The following factors were used in the selection process: the quality of the argument, the novelty of the points, the presentation style, credibility, and visibility.

The awards were followed by an informative conference that included fireside chats and panel discussions on subjects relevant to political discourse in the country, as well as coping with the brickbats and criticism that political spokesmen are frequently subjected to for their public work. The changing roles of political spokespersons and the necessity to distinguish between cacophony and communication were also discussed.

All of the speakers and dignitaries in attendance were highly appreciative for this first-of-its-kind acknowledgement of the men and women in politics who act as the public face of their party, a role that frequently comes with a lot of criticism.

Find the complete list of winners below: