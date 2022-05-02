Because of the Chinese government's rigorous entry procedures, they have been separated from their partners and children for almost 26 months.

A group of Indian professionals residing in Beijing have petitioned the Indian government to assist them in reuniting with their families, including children who have been unable to return to China since early 2020 due to the spread of Covid.

Because of the Chinese government’s severe — and sometimes regarded as punitive — requirements for entering China, Indians working in industries such as automobiles, electronics, and media have been separated from their partners and children for over 26 months.

The petitioning Indians, on the other hand, have been unable to travel to their home country since their resident visas and work permits – which are required to stay and work in any nation – would be automatically cancelled if they left China, with a slim chance of being renewed.

In fact, many Indians residing in other Chinese cities, such as Shanghai, are faced with a similar difficult decision: stay and work in China at the expense of staying away from or even visiting their family in India.

The Indian group highlighted what they and their families are going through both personally and financially in a letter sent to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

“We used to reside in Beijing with our family, but following the first pandemic breakout in China in February 2020, we returned to India.” They have been unable to return to China since then due to the lack of visas and travel restrictions in place.”

“We are also unable to travel to India due to Chinese border restrictions.” We will have to give up our careers and jobs if we leave the nation, which is not an option for us.”