Hari Ranjan Rao and Atish Chandra, both senior bureaucrats, have been appointed as additional secretaries in the PMO.

According to a government order released on Monday, former petroleum secretary Tarun Kapoor has been appointed as an advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On November 30, 2021, Kapoor, a 1987-batch IAS official from the Himachal Pradesh cadre, retired as the secretary of the ministry of petroleum and natural gas.

“The Cabinet Appointments Committee has accepted Kapoor’s assignment as a Prime Minister’s Advisor in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), in the rank and scale of Secretary to the Government of India, initially for a period of two years from the date of joining,” the personnel ministry order stated.

