On Thursday, four alleged Khalistani terrorists were apprehended in Karnal, Haryana. The suspects’ names have been released: Gurpreet, Amandeep, Parminder, and Bhupinder. According to television reports, three of them are from Punjab’s Ferozepur and one is from Ludhiana. They were found to be in possession of a firearm and 21 live cartridges. SP Karnal told reporters that the accused were in contact with a Pakistan-based guy who asked them to drop rifles and ammunition in Adilabad, Telangana.

“Accused Gurpreet received explosives delivered by drone from across the border in Ferozepur district.” They had already dropped explosives on Nanded. “An FIR has been registered,” SP Karnal stated.

Haryana | Karnal Police detains four terror suspects, recovers a large cache of explosives



This comes just a day after the Indian Army discovered a massive cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang area. According to sources, on Monday, the 14 Rajput Regiment recovered a large cache of weaponry and ammunition from the jungle area of Phinbro-I under Manmao police station, which was thought to be stashed by a proscribed terrorist organisation.