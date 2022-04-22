On the first day of his journey to India, Boris Johnson paid a visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat.

The talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on Friday focused on putting an end to the turmoil in Ukraine, deepening the climate and energy collaboration, and maintaining the Indo-Pacific area “free and open.”

On Thursday, the British Prime Minister began a two-day visit to India in Gujarat, PM Modi’s home state. On Friday, the two countries signed a new defence cooperation agreement and plan to finalise a free trade agreement by the end of the year.

The following are ten factors to consider regarding the India-UK talks:

1. “In Ukraine, we emphasised discussion and diplomacy in order to achieve an immediate cease-fire and a solution to the crisis.” “We also emphasised the need of respect for all countries’ territorial integrity and sovereignty,” PM Modi stated at a joint press conference on Friday afternoon.

2. Boris Johnson’s visit to India is significant because he recently met Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv. The United Kingdom has repeatedly urged Russia to put an end to the country’s violence. Sanctions have also been implemented. On February 24, Moscow launched an attack against Ukraine.

3. “Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s visit to India during ‘Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (India’s 75th year of independence) is historic,” the prime minister said, adding that India appreciates the United Kingdom’s decision to join the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative. Johnson responded by expressing his gratitude for India’s warm welcome.

4. Both countries agreed that a free Indo-Pacific area is essential. “The threats of autocratic coercion have grown even more since last year,” Johnson said. “It is critical that we deepen our cooperation, including our shared interest in keeping the Indo-Pacific open and free.”

5. “We had a lovely conversation today that has enhanced our bond in every way. The friendship between India and the United Kingdom is one of the most important friendships of our time ” he mentioned.

6. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stated that the UK will assist India in developing its own fighter jets.

7. Johnson stated on Friday that the two countries have a “shared interest in keeping the Indo-Pacific open and free,” describing the new cooperation as “a decades-long commitment.”

8. PM Modi also expressed worry over the situation in Afghanistan. He stated, “It is critical that Afghan land not be used to promote terrorism in other nations.”

9. The two countries also agreed that progress on the free-trade deal was being made.

10. The British Prime Minister had previously stated, “I don’t think the relationship has ever been this good.”