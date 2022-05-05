The Delimitation Commission, chaired by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai (retired Supreme Court of India), and members Sh. Sushil Chandra (Chief Election Commissioner) and Sh. K. K. Sharma (State Election Commissioner, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir), met today to finalise the Delimitation Order for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The announcement in the Gazette was also published today.

According to the final Delimitation Order, the following will take effect on the date to be announced by the Central Government:

According to Section 9(1)(a) of the Delimitation Act, 2002 and Section 60(2)(b) of the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, 43 Assembly Constituencies will be part of the Jammu region and 47 will be part of the Kashmir region of the region of the region of the region of the region of the region of the region of the region of the region of the region of the region of the region of the region of the region of the region of the region of the region of the region of the region

Following consultation with Associate Members, political party representatives, residents, and civil society organisations, 9ACs have been reserved for STs, 6 of which are in the Jammu area and 3 in the Valley.

In the region, there are five Parliamentary Constituencies. The Jammu and Kashmir region was viewed by the Delimitation Commission as a single Union Territory.

Jammu & Kashmir Delimitation Commission signs the final order for Delimitation of the Union Territory pic.twitter.com/zanO90eBKW — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2022

As a result, one of the Parliamentary Constituencies has been formed by uniting the Anantnag region in the Valley and Rajouri and Poonch in the Jammu region. As a result of this reorganisation, each Parliamentary Constituency will have an equal number of Assembly Constituencies.

The names of certain ACs have also been modified in response to local representatives’ requests.

The Delimitation Commission was established by the Government of India in exercise of the powers provided by Section 3 of the Delimitation Act, 2002 (33 of 2002), for the purpose of delimitation of Assembly and Parliamentary Constituencies in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The Commission collaborated on its work with five Lok Sabha members elected from Jammu and Kashmir’s UT.

The Hon’ble Speaker of the Lok Sabha nominated these Associate Members.

The Delimitation Commission was tasked with delimiting the Assembly and Parliamentary Constituencies in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir based on the 2011 Census and in line with Part-V of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 (34 of 2019) and the terms of the Delimitation Act, 2002. (33 of 2002).