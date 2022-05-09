Navneet Rana, a Lok Sabha MP from Amravati, and her MLA husband, Ravi Rana, were arrested after declaring that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence on Wednesday.

Navneet Rana, a Lok Sabha MP from Amravati, and her MLA husband Ravi Rana are expected to challenge their release today. “I’ve sent you some Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana clips. After carefully watching those films, I am convinced that their chats are in breach of the conditions imposed in their bail order. As a result, I feel obligated to bring this to the attention of the court. I’ll present this to the court today. I’m going to ask the court to issue a non-bailable warrant for their arrest and detention “Pradeep Gharat, a special public prosecutor explained.

The Ranas were arrested after declaring that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence. A session court in Mumbai granted them bail on Wednesday.

Navneet Rana was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai for a medical check-up after being released from Byculla Jail on Thursday. She went to Lilavati Hospital on Saturday for an MRI scan and a full body assessment after complaining of discomfort in her chest, neck, and other portions of her body, as well as spondylitis.

After spending 12 days in jail, the Rana couple was granted bail by the court.

When granting bail, the court imposed a number of conditions, failing which the bail would be revoked. One of the limitations is that Navneet Rana and her husband are not allowed to make any public statements about the matter.

Navneet Rana, on the other hand, talked to the media shortly after being released from the hospital and made a statement about her arrest.

On April 23, the MP-MLA pair was arrested at their Mumbai home after declaring that they will recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Uddhav Thackeray’s Bandra house.

The two were charged with sedition, fostering hatred, and assaulting a public officer to obstruct discharge of duty in two separate FIRs.