The choice of Hindi as the national language sparked a Twitter feud between Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn and Kannada actress Kichcha Sudeepa.

Omar Abdullah, the head of the National Conference (NC), joined the discussion over India’s national language on Thursday, saying the country is “too heterogeneous to have a national language.” “The notion of India is that it gives space to everyone,” he continued.

On Thursday, the issue shifted to politics, with former Karnataka chief ministers Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy maintaining that Hindi is just like any other Indian language, not the national language.

“Our national language has never been and will never be Hindi. Every Indian has a responsibility to appreciate our country’s linguistic variety. Each language has a long and illustrious history that its speakers can be proud of. I’m pleased to call myself a Kannadiga!!” Siddaramaiah, a pillar of the Congress, took to Twitter.

Kumaraswamy, the JD(Ssecond-in-command, )’s shared Siddaramaiah’s viewpoint and backed Sudeep.

Basavaraj S Bommai, the chief minister of Karnataka, has also shown his support for the south Indian actor.

The NC leader also addressed the recent communal riots in Delhi, which erupted on April 16 after a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the Jahangirpuri region between two clans. Eight police officers and a resident were injured in the skirmishes. During the conflicts, there was stone pelting and arson, according to the police, and several vehicles were also set on fire. On April 19, bulldozers demolished many concrete and temporary structures near a mosque, heightening tensions.