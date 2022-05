On May 3, people all over India will celebrate the auspicious event of Eid-al-Fitr, which marks the conclusion of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting.

On the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his greetings on Monday night. PM Modi called for “societal cohesion and brotherhood,” as well as “health and prosperity,” in his “best wishes.”

“Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this auspicious occasion enhance the spirit of togetherness and brotherhood in our society. May everyone be blessed with good health and prosperity,” PM Modi tweeted.