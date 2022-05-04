As Prime Minster Modi’s visit to Europe comes to an, here are some gifts that he gifted to all his counterparts in Europe.

PM gifts a Dokra boat from Chattisgarh to HRH Crown Prince Fredrik of Denmark

Dhokra (also spelt Dokra) is non–ferrous metal casting using the lost-wax casting technique. This sort of metal casting has been used in India for over 4,000 years and is still used. There are two main processes of lost wax casting: solid casting and hollow casting. The product of artisans who are mainly from the Central and Eastern India, are in great demand in domestic and foreign markets because of primitive simplicity, enchanting folk motifs and forceful form.

PM gifts a Rogan painting from Gujarat to the H.M. Queen Margrethe

Rogan painting, is an art of cloth printing practiced in the Kutch District of Gujarat. In this craft, paint made from boiled oil and vegetable dyes is laid down on fabric using either a metal block (printing) or a stylus (painting). The craft nearly died out in the late 20th century, with Rogan painting being practiced by only one family. The word ‘Rogan’ comes from Persian, meaning varnish or oil. The process of applying this oil based paint to fabric began among the Khatris, a community of Kutch, Gujarat.

The process of making Rogan painting is very laborious and skilful. Artists place a small amount of this paint paste into their palm. At room temperature, the paint is carefully twisted into motifs and images using a metal rod that never comes in contact with the fabric. Next, the artisan folds his designs into a blank fabric, thereby printing its mirror image.

PM gifts a Silver Meenakari Bird figure from Banaras to HRH Crown Princess Mary

The art of silver enameling practiced in Benaras (Varanasi) is almost 500 years old. The art has its roots in Persian art of Meenakari (Meena is the Persian word for glass). The most distinguishing element of Banaras meenakari is use of pink colour in various shades on various products. The base is silver sheet, which is fixed on a metallic base. The sheet fixed on base mould is beaten lightly to get a fitting form of the mould. The preliminary product are taken off in spliced form the mould and is deftly joined. On this, a design is worked on with a metallic pen. The ‘Meena’ is ground to a fine powder and mixed with pomegranate seeds in water. Thereafter, it is fixed on various parts of the product with a flat metallic tool called ‘qalam’. The finished product is decorated with semi-precious stones and pearls.

PM gifts a wall hanging with Kutch embroidery to PM of Denmark

The Kutch Embroidery is a handicraft and textile signature art tradition of the tribal community of Kutch District in Gujarat, India. This embroidery with its rich designs has made a notable contribution to the Indian embroidery traditions.

The embroidery, practiced normally by women is generally done on cotton fabric, in the form of a net using silk or cotton threads of myriad hues. Certain patterns are also crafted over silk and satin. The types of stitches adopted are “square chain, double buttonhole, pattern darning, running stitch, satin and straight stitches”. The signature effect of the colorful embroidery sparkles when small mirrors called ‘abhla’ are sewn over the geometrically shaped designs.

PM gifts Dhaal with Koftgiri art from Rajasthan to PM of Norway

Tarkashi (Koftgiri) on metal is a traditional art of Rajasthan in India as a means of decorating Arms and Armour. Today it has been diverted to the decoration of objects such as picture frames, boxes, walking sticks and decorative swords, daggers and war accessories like shields. Koftgiri is the inlay work with silver and gold wires.

Koftgiri craft is intended to enrich the surface of the metal of which the article is made. The base metal is a mixture of three types of Iron (soft, hard and high). The layers of these three types of iron are hammered till they are completely mixed and one base metal is made then blades in different shapes are made out of it and this blade is dipped into a solution of three herbs which brings out the design engraved on blade. Finally the blade is rubbed and polished with very fine paper.

PM gifts a Brass Tree of Life from Rajasthan to PM of Finland

The Tree of Life symbolizes development and growth of life. The branches of a tree grow and develops upwards and contains various life forms representing inclusiveness.

This hand-crafted wall decorative art-piece depicting ‘Tree of Life’ is made of brass, and is an example of the excellent craftsmanship and rich tradition of India. The roots of the tree represents connection with the earth, leaves & birds represents life and candle stand represent light.