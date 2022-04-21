Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the Red Fort tonight to honour Guru Tegh Bahadur's 400th birth anniversary. PM Modi is the first prime minister to give a speech after sunset at the Mughal-era monument.

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 400th Parkash Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur, which will be held at Red Fort in New Delhi. According to a press statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, at around 9.15 p.m., the Prime Minister will address the crowd and unveil a commemorative coin and postal stamp.

The activity is being organised by the Centre in partnership with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, according to a press release from the PMO. On April 20 and 21, ragis and children from all over the country will take part in ‘Shabad Kirtan.’

There will also be a spectacular light and sound spectacle depicting Guru Tegh Bahadur’s life. Aside from that, the Sikhs’ traditional martial art, ‘Gatka,’ will be organised.

The focus of the programme is on the teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, who gave his life to safeguard religion, human values, ideals, and principles throughout history.

On the command of Mughal king Aurangzeb, he was executed for supporting Kashmiri Pandits’ religious independence. Every year on November 24, the death anniversary is observed as Shaheedi Divas.

His sacred sacrifice is commemorated at Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib and Gurdwara Rakab Ganj in Delhi. According to the press release, his legacy acts as a major unifying factor for the country.