Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed hope for peace in conflict-ridden areas of the Northeast after landing in Assam's Diphu in Karbi Anglong (a tribal district). He also stated that if things return to normal, the Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA) will be repealed.

“As peace approaches, we are altering the rules.” Because there is peace, AFSPA is also being phased out in some areas. “We are trying in other regions as well, and if things go well, AFSPA will be abolished from there as well,” Modi said during a rally for “unity, peace, and development” in Loringthepi.

“We are fighting for sabka saath, sabka biswas, sabka prayas,” he added of the BJP’s double-engine administration. The Assam Peace Accord is being implemented as quickly as possible.”

On Thursday, the Prime Minister will visit Assam to lay foundations and inaugurate development projects worth hundreds of billions. The Assam administration proclaimed a local holiday on Thursday in the jurisdictions of Dibrugarh and Karbi Anglong districts in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

Following Diphu, the Prime Minister will fly to Dibrugarh to open the Assam Medical College and Hospital’s Dibrugarh Cancer Centre.

The Prime Minister will virtually open seven cancer facilities in Assam from Dibrugarh, as well as lay the groundwork for seven more.

The event in Dibrugarh will be attended by Tata Trusts Chairman Ratan Tata, federal ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Rameshwar Teli, state Governor Jagadish Mukhi, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, among others.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation for seven cancer hospitals in Dibrugarh, Barpeta, Tezpur, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Kokrajhar, and Darrang, as well as Dhubri, Goalpara, Golaghat, Sivasagar, Nalbari, Nagaon, and Tinsukia.

The Prime Minister’s day-long visit to Assam is being closely monitored by the state’s Chief Minister.

Over 5,000 buses have been organised by the transport department to take people to the venues of the programmes in Dibrugarh, where governing party leaders, ministers, workers, and top officials are working day and night to ensure the event’s success.

BJP workers, including women, have gone out to residents in remote areas of Dibrugarh, Karbi Anglong, and neighbouring districts, inviting them to the Prime Minister’s function with ‘paan and tamul,’ as is customary in Assam (betel leaves and areca nuts).

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister, had earlier inspected the site with senior dignitaries and representatives from the autonomous district. Sarma is anticipated to return to Karbi Anglong in the near future.