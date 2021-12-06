Samples of 34 people (of the family that came from South Africa and the people they came in contact with) were sent for genome sequencing and nine were found to be positive for Omicron.

A total of nine cases of COVID19 Omicron variant have been reported in Rajasthan’s Jaipur, said the state health department. Samples of 34 people (of the family that came from South Africa and the people they came in contact with) were sent for genome sequencing and nine were found to be positive for Omicron, said the health department. The remaining 25 people tested negative. Medical Secretary Vaibhav Galriya said, “The department had already got the family from South Africa admitted to Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, Jaipur (RUHS). Five other people who came in contact with him have also been found infected. They are being admitted to RUHS.”

He said, “A family of Ajitgarh in Sikar district had also come in contact with the family. The department also traced all those eight people in Sikar. All of them have been found corona negative. All the people who came in contact are being sampled after doing contact tracing on a large scale.”

Galriya said the department has been fully active since the arrival of the family from South Africa in Jaipur and their monitoring was being done continuously. “Intensive contact tracing is being done by the department and treatment will be started after identifying all the people who came in contact.”

The Medical Secretary has appealed to the general public to strictly follow the Corona-compliant behaviour. Everyone should wear masks while leaving the house, follow social distancing, wash their hands with soap and not forget to take the dose of corona vaccine. Only by behaving with restraint, can we avoid the epidemic.”