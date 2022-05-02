Navneet and Ravi Rana, Maharashtra's independent MP-MLA couple, will remain behind bars until May 4 after a Mumbai sessions court reserved its order until that date on Monday.

Navneet Rana, a Maharashtra MP, and her husband, MLA Ravi Rana, had abandoned their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s family residence ‘Matoshree,’ but they were still arrested by Mumbai Police on charges of sedition and inciting enmity between groups, among other things.

The bench stated that it needs more time to finish dictating the order. The Ranas have been imprisoned since April 23, when they were detained in response to their call to chant the Hanuman Chalisa in front of Shiv Sena supremo and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s family residence ‘Matoshree.’

The lawmaker couple had abandoned their plans to chant the Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree, but were later arrested by Mumbai Police for violating several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sedition and charges of inciting conflict between groups.

The lawyer also warned that if the MP’s condition deteriorates due to a lack of timely diagnosis, the jail authorities will be held accountable.

This comes after Navneet wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla last week, alleging inhumane treatment in jail. To refute the accusations, Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey tweeted a 12-second video clip of the Rana couple having tea at Khar Police Station.