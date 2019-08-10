National Film Award 2019: Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra who has bagged several accolades for her achievements in the film industry has been awarded with a National award for her Marathi film titled Paani, at the 66th National Film Awards for the second time. The film has been awarded under the category of Environment conservation. Peecee took to social media handle expressing her happiness over her achievement.

National Film Award 2019: Priyanka Chopra has added a feather in her cap after bagging second National award for her Marathi film titled Paani, at the 66th National Film Awards under the category of Environment conservation. An elated Peecee took to social media handle and wrote she is feeling proud to have produced a special film like Paani. She has also sent congratulations to the entire creative team for their second National Award for bringing this challenging and relevant film to its fruition. Mentioning her sincere gratitude to the jury for recognising their hard work and awarding Paani with the ‘Best Feature Film on Environment Conservation’.

She further adds in her post that this ward has provided an impetus to continue on the path of telling the stories that they strongly believe in. Paani was their humble attempt at using entertainment to bring focus to the seriousness of water crises, which is the grave concern across the world. feeling honoured, she concluded her post that the film had an impact and that their efforts have been recognised. The movie is co-produced by Priyanka Chopra and Purple Pebble Productions, co-owned by her mother Madhu Chopra. Together they have aimed to scout new talent for their films and they are continued to talk about topics highlighting the grim reality.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in director Shonali Bose’s Sky Is Pink along with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. based on the love story of a couple – Aditi and Niren Chaudhary- spanning over 25 years, told through a narration of a motivational speaker daughter, Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with a terminal illness. Project is slated to release on October 11, 2019.

