National Film Award 2019: The 66th National Film Award is announced today and Sanjay Leela Bhansali won the award for the best music director for Padmaavat.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed the movie Padmaavat in 2018. Padmaavat became the 10th highest-grossing Bollywood film worldwide. The movie before the release faced some serious controversies.

Padmaavat had some amazing song sequences which were directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and you just can’t stop grooving on it, here is the list of Padmaavat songs:

1. Ghoomar

Ghoomar is a beautiful track and is a traditional folk dance of Rajasthan which is being performed by Rani Padmavati ( Deepika Padukone). Ghoomar is also known for its ritual to worship goddess Sarasvati.

2. Ek Dil Ek Jaan

Ek Dil Ek Jaan is a romantic song in the movie in which Rani Padmavati (Deepika Padukone) is telling her husband that there are one heart and one life which is all for her husband. The artist of this song is Shivam Pathak and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

3. Binte Dil

Binte Dil is track in which Khilji (Ranveer Singh) just want to meet the Rani Padmavati and is singing for the Queen. The artist of this song is Arijit Singh.

4. Khalibali

Khalibali is an aggressive track in which Ranveer Singh is showing his energetic moves. The artist of this song is Shivam Pathak and Shail Hada.

The award was dated to release on April 24 but due to elections the National Film Awards were delayed and today it has come up with the announcement of the winners of the 66th National Film Awards.

