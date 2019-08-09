National Film Awards 2019: Arijit Singh received the award for Best Playback Singer (Male) in the National Film Awards. The talented singer won the award for lending his voice to Padmaavat movie song titled Binte Dil.

National Film Awards 2019: Singer Arijit Singh has been given the Best Playback Singer (Male) award in the National Film Awards 2019 for a song titled Binte Dil of the movie Padmaavat. The song is from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie Padmaavat and Arijit has received the best singer award in the 66th National Film Awards. The lyrics of the song were written by AM Turaz.

National Film Awards are held every year and many awards are been given for various categories like the Best Actor, Best Film, Best Direction, Best Production, and others. According to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the announcement of the awards was delayed this year because of Lok Sabha Election held on May 2019.

Apart from Arijit, many singers were nominated for this award. Arijit deserves this award as the song was loved by the fans and became popular like his other songs. Arijit has given many big hits to Bollywood industry and continues to lend his voice upcoming movies. The singer gained popularity for singing Tum Hi Ho and has sung many famous songs like Phir Le Aya Dil, Chahun Main Ya Naa, Duaa, Channa Mereya, Sanam Re and other.

Arijit is known as one of the most successful and versatile singers in the history of the Music industry. Apart from the National Film Awards, the actor has received many in his career till date.

