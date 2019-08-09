National Film Awards 2019: Ayushmann Khurana expressed his gratitude after winning the title in National Film Awards. He is overwhelmed after getting the awards for his 2018 blockbusters.

National Film Awards 2019: Article 15 actor Ayushmann Khurana seems grateful on the National Film Awards as his film AndhaDhun, and Badhai Ho bagged several awards. Ayushman Khurana himself earned the title of Best Actor in the male category for his phenomenal performance in AndhaDhun.

The actor shared his gratitude on his twitter handle and said he is thrilled that both the films he had done i.e, AndhaDhun and Badhai Ho have won at the esteemed National Film Awards. He also mentioned that the mindset of the people is changing, they want to see the people who genuinely entertains them to which they can endorse, cherish and discuss.

Ayushmann’s Andhadhun was 2018 blockbuster with the worldwide box office collection of 433 crores. In the film he played the role of a blind musician, the film was full of thrill and suspense. The film also featured Radhika Apte and Tabu. Apart from the title of Best Hindi film, AndhDhun also received the National Film Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

National Film Award winner Ayushmann Khurana’s another blockbuster of 2018 Badhai Ho earned more than 200 crores in the box office. The film also featured Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Surekha Sikri, Sheeba Chaddha. This film is a family comedy-drama, in which Ayushmann get shocked when he comes to know that her 50 years old mother is going to give birth to a child. Also, Surekha Sikri who played the role of Dadi in the film won the title of Best Supporting Role in the female category at the National Film Awards.

Ayushmann Khurana made his debut with the film Vicky donor which is a romantic drama. After that, he has been seen in Article 15, AndhaDhun, Badhai Ho, ShuBh mangal Saavdhan, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Meri Pyaari Bindu, Nautanki Saala, Hawaizaada and many more. The actor will be now featured in Drem Girl, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Gulabo Sitabo, and Bala.

