National Film Awards 2019: It is a moment for celebration for Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor has won the best actor award for his outstanding performance in Andhadhun while the film itself has won best Hindi film award along with best adapted screenplay award.

National Film Awards 2019: Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Andhadhun co-starring Radhika Apte has added another feather to its glorious cap. After taking the Indian and Chinese box office by a storm, the highly acclaimed film has emerged as the best Hindi film at the 66th National Film Awards. The jury, which comprised of Director Rahul Rawail among many others, gave their final report to Informational and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar today and winners were announced in New Delhi at 3 pm.

Along with winning the best film award, Ayushmann Khurrana has won the best actor award along with Vicky Kaushal for Uri: The Surgical Strike. Additionally, Andhadhun has also won the best adapted screenplay award. Other names in the winners list from Bollywood include Aditya Dhar for Best Director (Uri), Surekha Sikri for Best Supporting Actress (Badhaai Ho), Arijit Singh for Best Male Playback Singer (Binte Dil, Padmaavat), Bishwadeep Chatterjee for Best Sound Designer, Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Best Music Director, Jyoti D Tommar for Best Chereography (Ghoomar, Padmaavat) among many others.

Ayushmann Khurrana is yet to react to his big win at the National Film Awards. On Andhadhun crossing Rs 200 crore mark in China, the actor had earlier said in a statement that it is extremely satisfying for an actor to see a film receiving appreciation from the audiences and going big at the box office. He is thrilled to see the response Andhadhun has received in India and China.

Praising Andhadhun director Sriram Raghavan, the actor added that the filmmaker has delivered a thriller that is keeping everyone on the edge of their seat around the world and language presents no barrier. In this sense, Andhadhun has passed the true test of cinema with its universal appeal. Ayushmann Khurrana was recently seen in the film Article 15. Post this, he will star in films like Dream Girl, Bala, Gulabo Sitabo and Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan.

Ayushmann Khurrana: I’m thrilled that both the films that I have done -AndhaDhun&Badhaai Ho have won at the prestigious #NationalFilmAwards. It again validates that people of our country want to see cinema that entertains, that they can cherish, discuss and endorse. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/QBUJVeEaoT — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2019

