National Film Awards 2019: After a long wait, finally, the list of winners of the 66th National Film Awards is ongoing. Earlier, the announcement was supposed to to be made on May 3 but due to Lok Sabha elections, Ministery of Information and Broadcasting announced through a press release about the delay in the list on April 24. After a long discussion, finally, the jury has handed-over their reports to Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar.

The announcement was made today at Shastri Bhawan. Talking about best actors award, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has won the title of Best Actor for his blockbuster hit film Andhadhun along with Raazi actor Vicky Kaushal for military action film Uri: The Surgical Strike. Andhadhun is a crime-thriller film which was directed by Sriram Raghavan and featured Radhika Apte and Tabu in lead roles.

Talking about the collection, Andhadhun, which was produced on the budget of Rs 32 crore, performed brilliantly by grossing Rs 441.38 crore at the worldwide box office. Talking about Uri, it became one of the highest grosser films and was also listed among the top Hindi films with the highest domestic net collection. The film was widely based on 2016 Uri attack and followed the life of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill, an Indian Army officer, played by Vicky Kaushal.

Meanwhile, the best actress title has been given to South actor Keerthy Suresh for her hit film Mahanati. The film is a biopic based on the life of Indian actor Savitri, played by Keerthy. Apart from the lead star, the film also featured Samantha Akkineni, Vijay Devarakonda, Dulquer Salmaan in supporting roles. Keerthi Suresh appeared for the first time as a lead in 2013 in the Malayalam film Geethaanjali. She then appeared in a series of hit films like Nenu Local, Sarkar, Remo, Rajni Murugan and Thaana Serndha Kootam.

Talking about other awards, Akshay Kumar’s Padman won the best film for social issues, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali won the title of Best music direction, Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Andhadhun also won the award of Best popular film and Best choreography went to Padmavat for Ghumar song of Deepika Padukone.

