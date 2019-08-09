National Film Awards 2019: Baaram wins The Best Tamil Film Award 2019, the movie has already been selected for the 49th International Film Festival Of India.

National Film Awards 2019: Baaram won The Best Tamil Film Award 2019, which was written, directed and edited by Priya Krishnaswami. This Film is about social evil called Thalaikoothal. In this process, the elder person of the family is killed by some traditional practice of senicide by giving extensive oil bath or by cold water head massage to lower the body temperature and that causes heart failure.

Baram is a 91-minute film, which is beautifully made for a social purpose. The director of Baaram, Priya previously made Gangoobai which was also a social purpose movie.

In 2018, Baaram got selected for IFFI Goa that was the 49th International Film Festival Of India, and this year it won the Best Tamil Film Award.

The lead cast of this movie was R Raju and Stella Gobi. Priya also said that she was thinking of making a documentary on this subject but somehow she changed the plan and took a decision to make it a feature film. It was her second feature film, after Gangoobai.

Priya also said that she first read about Thalaikoothal, in a piece of online news in 2012 that the killing of the elderly is done by their own families and they call it a tradition or ritual.

Thalaikoothal still prevails in some places of Tamil Nadu. The casting director Sugumar Shanmughan played a crucial role in it and found the best suitable actors for the movie R Raju and Stella Gobi who did their job magnificently and nailed their role in the movie.

