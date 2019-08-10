National Film Awards 2019: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has congratulated Keerthy Suresh for winning best actress award at National Film Awards 2019. Keerthy Suresh's film Mahanati also won the best feature film in Telugu award.

National Film Awards 2019: It’s a moment of pride and celebration for Telegu actor Keerthy Suresh and the team of Mahanati. After receiving critical and commercial acclaim for her outstanding performance in Mahanati, she has won best actress award at the 66th edition of National Film Awards 2019. Soon after the winners were announced, Janhvi Kapoor shared a photo on her Instagram story congratulating the actor.

Extending her best wishes on winning the best actress award, Janhvi said she more than deserves it. In the photo shared the actor, she can be seen posing with Keerthy Suresh and her dad Boney Kapoor for the paparazzi. The photo is from their dinner outing when Keerthy Suresh visited Mumbai. Along with the best actress, Mahanati has also won the best feature film in Telugu award.

Speaking about Mahanati, the film also starred Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Deverakonda. Directed and written by Nag Ashwin, the film was bankrolled by Priyanka Dutt under the banners of Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema. Mahanati was also screened at International Indian Film Festival 2018 and Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2018, where it garnered Equality In Cinema Award. Last seen in Manmadhudhu 2, Keerthy Suresh will be seen in the upcoming Malayalam film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham.

Janhvi Kapoor, on the other hand, made her acting debut last year with Dhadak alongside Ishaan Khatter. Post this, she will be seen in upcoming films like RoohiAfza alongside Rajkummar Rao, Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan, Kargil Girl and Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht co-starring Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar and Alia Bhatt.

