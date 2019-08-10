National Film Awards 2019: Surekha Sikri is one of the trending names in the National Film Awards, as she bagged the title for Best Supporting Role in the female category for the film Badhai Ho. The actress showed her gratitude for this huge respect.

National Film Awards 2019: Surekha Sikri bagged the title for Best Supporting Role in the female category for the film Badhai Ho. The actress showed her gratitude for her victory in the National Film Awards. She said that is happy with this beautiful surprise, the team worked hard and of course, hard work paid off.

She also congratulates Ayushmann Khurana for his win as the Best Actor for the film AndhaDhun. She said Ayshmann is a phenomenal actor and he works hard, he will earn even more. The actor dedicated her award to her team and crew members. Also, Badhai Ho won the title for Best Popular Film award.

Surekha Sikri is majorly known for her commendable theatre performances. She also showed her piece of art in Indian Bollywood movies and television shows. The actress made her debut with the film Kissa Kursi ka in 1978, the film was a political drama. After that, she has been seen in multiple Hindi and Malayalam films. Veteran actress, Surekha Sikri then came in highlights with her negative role in the popular television show Balika Vadhu in the year 2008.

The actor is three times National Film Award winner for Best Actor in Supporting Role. She bagged the award for her films Badhai Ho in 2019, Tamas in 1989, and Mammo in 1995. She also won the title for Best Actress in Negative Role for her popular show Balika Vadhu. And in the year 2011, she bagged the title for Best Supporting Role Actress for the same show.

The actress is also known for her incredible contribution of Indian theatres, she has given the award named Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for her blissful efforts. The actor is involved in many other social works. She now enjoys working in the cinema and not wondering about any kind of competition.

