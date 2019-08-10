National Film Awards 2019: Sonam Kapoor recently shared an emotional post on social media after her film Padman got Best Film Award for social issues at the 66th National Film Awards. The social thriller was released in 2018 and also features Akshay Kumar and Rashika Apte in the lead roles.

Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor starrer Padman has won the Best Film Award for social issues at the 66th National Film Awards. Padman was based on a story of a social entrepreneur named Arunachalam Muruganantham in Tamil Nadu and was released in 2018. Apart from Sonam and Akshay, the movie features Radhika Apte in a key role. It was produced by Twinkle Khanna and R Balki. After winning the award for the Best Film for a social issue, the star cast got emotional and expressed it on social media.

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt note, she said it felt great after hearing about the award. The actor thanked everyone for the love and support. She is super proud to be a part of such a film which provides a lesson.

Apart from Sonam, Akshay was equally happy about the same. He’s currently busy promoting his upcoming film Mission Mangal. He said when he heard about the award it took all his stress away. He thanked the National Award Committee for acknowledging a movie like this. He also shared that Sonam and he got their respective National Awards last year while they were shooting for Padman and now luckily the movie got an award. He also mentioned about Twinkle Khanna producing the social thriller and how happy she was after the good news. Have a look at the post:

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is busy promoting upcoming space drama film, Mission Mangal. It is a multi-starrer film and will be hit the silver screens on August 15. The film also features Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Tapsee Pannu and others. The movie is directed by Jagan Shakti and co-produced by Akshay Kumar. Fans are eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the box office after watching the trailer. It has got a positive response from fans so far.

