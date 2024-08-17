National Film Awards 2024: Neena Gupta, Arijit Singh And Ayan Mukerji To Take Home Rs. 3 Lakh Each

The winners of the 70th National Film Awards were revealed on Friday, August 16, at the National Media Center in New Delhi. Bollywood stars were prominently recognized, with Neena Gupta winning Best Supporting Actress for her role in Uunchai, and Sooraj Barjatya being named Best Director for the same film.

Arijit Singh earned the Best Male Playback Singer award for Brahmastra, while Ayan Mukerji was honored with the Best Film in AVGC award.

Along with their trophies, National Film Award winners also receive cash prizes. According to a leading publication, those who win the Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) in categories such as Best Film, Best Director, and Best Children’s Film are awarded Rs 3 lakh each.

Winners of the Rajat Kamal, which includes categories like Best Supporting Actor, Best Screenplay, and Best Music, receive Rs 2 lakh. This means Ayan Mukerji, along with producers and director Sooraj R. Barjatya, will each receive Rs 3 lakh, while Pavan Raj Malhotra, Neena Gupta, and Arijit Singh will each receive Rs 2 lakh.

Among the National Award Winners, Kantara and KGF 2 stood out as major winners. Kantara won Best Picture, with Rishab Shetty taking home the Best Actor award, while Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 was named Best Kannada Film.

Gulmohar won Best Hindi Film, with Manoj Bajpayee receiving a Special Mention. Nitya Menon and Maansi Paarekh shared the Best Actress award, and Sooraj R. Barjatya was recognized as Best Director for Uunchai.

In the music category, Pritam was named Best Music Director for Brahmastra, while A.R. Rahman won the Best Background Music award for his work in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2.

Anand Krishnamurthy, also from Ponniyin Selvan 2, won Best Sound Design. Arijit Singh secured the Best Male Playback Singer award for Brahmastra, which also won the Best VFX Award under Ayan Mukerji’s direction.

Swarna Kamal Award winners who will receive a Rs 3 lakh cash prize:

1. Best Film: Attam (Director: Anand Ekarshi, Producer: Ajith Joy)

2. Best Debut Film of a Director: Fouja (Director: Pramod Kumar)

3. Best Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Kantara (Producer: Vijay Kiragandur, Director: Rishab Shetty)

4. Best Direction: Uunchai (Director: Sooraj Barjatya)

5. Best Film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comic): Brahmastra-Part 1: Shiva (Production Houses: Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, Starlight Pictures; Director: Ayan Mukerji)

Rajat Kamal Award winners who will win Rs 2 lakh cash prize:

1. Best Actor: Rishab Shetty for Kantara

2. Best Actress: Nithya Menen for Thiruchitrambalam (Tamil) and Manasi Parekh for Kutch Express (Gujarati)

3. Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Pavan Raj Malhotra for Fouja (Harayanvi)

4. Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Neena Gupta for Uunchai

5. Best Male Playback Singer: Arijit Singh for Kesariya in Brahmastra-Part 1: Shiva

